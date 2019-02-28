Jason Witten announces coming out of retirement

Big news for Dallas Cowboys fans! Jason Witten is returning to the Dallas Cowboys putting his retirement on hold. This upcoming season will be the 36-year-old player's 16th pro season.

Witten had played for the Cowboys for 15 years beginning in 2003 and retiring at the end of the 2017 season.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said in a statement. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”