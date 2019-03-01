Is Travis Scott cheating on Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott's baby mama is saying that he's a cheater and she has proof.

A rep for Scott stated that the Astroworld rapper "Absolutely denies" that he had ever cheated on the mother of his child, Kylie Jenner. Wednesday, Scott flew to LA to surprise Kylie and Stormi when all things went down that night saying Kylie had evidence of him cheating on her. All of that resulted in a major argument that continued into Thursday.

A report from TMZ is claiming that the 26-year-old rapper postponed his "Astroworld" concert stop in Buffalo, NY to stay in Los Angeles to try and work things out.

Travis announced on Twitter "Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it f***ing sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon".