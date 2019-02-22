Intocable performed 'Quédate Conmigo' and 'Me Dueles' at Premio Lo Nuestro

In Miami, at Premio Lo Nuestro, Intocable had performed two of their hits on February 21st in front of America on Univision.

The Tejano/Norteño band performed "Quédate Conmigo" and "Me Dueles" off their upcoming album, Percepción.

In celebration of 25 years in the music industry, the group were honored with the Premio a la Trayectoria.