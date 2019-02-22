KXTN 107.5 FM
Intocable performed 'Quédate Conmigo' and 'Me Dueles' at Premio Lo Nuestro
In Miami, at Premio Lo Nuestro, Intocable had performed two of their hits on February 21st in front of America on Univision.
Univision,22 Feb 2019 – 3:44 PM EST
In Miami, at Premio Lo Nuestro, Intocable had performed two of their hits on February 21st in front of America on Univision.
The Tejano/Norteño band performed "Quédate Conmigo" and "Me Dueles" off their upcoming album, Percepción.
In celebration of 25 years in the music industry, the group were honored with the Premio a la Trayectoria.
Intocable are the most nominated group in the history of Premio Lo Nuestro with 35 nominations and a record holding 24 wins.