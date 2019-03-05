Guy steals entire beer truck in Southtown

San Antonio Police Department are on the lookout for a male who stole a Budweiser truck at the corner of South Alamo and South Presa street on January 24th at approximately 1:30pm.

Authorities state that the man got into the truck without the consent of the driver and took off. The truck contained a number of packs of beer at the time and the vehicle was recovered off of I-35 near Somerset Road empty.

Police are asking the public in help to identify the suspect. Those who know this person are encouraged to call 210-224-STOP (7867).