Gloria Trevi announces stop in San Antonio for tour

Gloria Trevi is bringing her "Diosa de la Noche" tour with special guest Karol G to San Antonio on Friday, October 11, 2019 inside the Freeman Coliseum.

Los Angeles, CA. (Friday, February 15, 2019).GLORIA TREVI, the indisputable queen of Spanish-language music who never stops shaking up the industry with her incomparable, audacious and irreverent style, announced today her upcoming ‘Diosa De La Noche’ Tour across the United States alongside the Colombian pop phenomenon Karol G.

Produced by Live Nation, the ‘Diosa De La Noche’ Tour will kick off September 13 in Fresno, CA and will visit 23 cities across the United States including San Antonio with shows in some of the most prestigious venues in the country such as Radio City Music Hall (New York), The Forum (Los Angeles), AmericanAirlines Arena (Miami) and the AllState Arena (Chicago), to name a few. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 22 at 12:00PM PST at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the ‘Diosa De La Noche’ Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 19 that 10am local time until Thursday, February 21 stat 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.



The ‘Diosa De La Noche’ Tour will be a memorable spectacle full of the intensity and excitement Gloria Trevi has accustomed us to. It will be an epic show by a woman who magazines like Pollstar and Billboard have positioned at the #1 spot in their rankings as the best-selling Mexican female artist in the industry for three consecutive years, with more than a million tickets sold.

One of the biggest surprises for this tour has been Gloria Trevi’s invitation to Latina star Karol G to join her as special guest, sharing the same message: ‘Life is short, but the night is long, let’s have fun!

“A Goddess is authentic, goes after her dreams, and ignites those of others! With that in mind, Karol G, welcome to the Diosa De La Noche Tour! You Are Divine!” – Gloria Trevi