SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS AT JULIO IGLESIAS’ MANSIONS

The young Dominican woman, who said she had gone hungry amid the economic devastation of the pandemic, said that her fear was not so much losing her job as being humiliated by “el señor,” the term she recalled using to refer to Iglesias even while she was being abused.

Rebeca is one of two of Iglesias’ former employees who spoke to elDiario.es and Univision Noticias about the sexual assaults they say they suffered at the hands of the multimillionaire. She described being penetrated against her will, slapped, insulted, and subjected to physical and verbal abuse by Iglesias. She also said she was coerced into participating in threesomes, during which he gave instructions on how she should sexually interact with his household managers.

“I felt like an object, like a 21st century slave,” Rebeca said. “He touched me everywhere.” At the time, she said, she didn’t know she could escape: “I'm your damn robot, your slave, your doll. And I can't get out, I can't get out.”

Rebeca was hired to clean the villa and cook. As part of the selection process, she was asked to provide references, five photographs, a resume and information about whether she had children. She and the other women interviewed worked as live-in staff, with limited contact with the outside world.

What had seemed like a peaceful refuge in Punta Cana gradually became a prison for Rebeca. There, she says, Julio Iglesias repeatedly sexually assaulted her and subjected her and other female colleagues from similarly humble backgrounds to workplace humiliation. She said the same occurred at the singer’s mansion in the Bahamas.

A few days later, she recalls, he told her she had “very nice buttocks.” Within weeks, according to Rebeca, he pressured her to participate in a sexual encounter with him and one of the other employees.

She described that first encounter with Iglesias as “very strange.” The singer also asked whether she wanted to travel the world and if she spoke English, to which she replied, “very little.” He told her at the time that she was “very pretty.”

The singer then asked about a small stain on her hand. She explained that it was eyebrow tint and that it would wash off with water.

“He asked my name and said, ‘Let me see your nails,’ to check if I was clean,” Rebeca recalled. It was early 2021, and she was wearing a face mask to protect herself from COVID-19.

The young Dominican woman—22 years old at the time—learned from Google that the aging, frail man who struggled to walk was one of the most famous Spanish-speaking artists of the last century. He was known as “The Latin Lover.”

Before she was hired to work in domestic service at the property, Rebeca said Julio Iglesias was neither on her playlist nor present in her memory.

The legendary Spanish singer, then 77 years old, was sitting in a golf cart he used to get around his luxurious beachfront villa in Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. That’s what he used to greet people—or shout at them, depending on his mood.

On Rebeca’s first day of work, Julio Iglesias told her he wanted to examine her fingernails. (Rebeca is a fictitious name.)

Warning: This report contains descriptions of sexual abuse that may be disturbing to readers.

Those interviews helped shed light on a climate of isolation, labor disputes, hierarchy, and the fear that Iglesias’ irascible temperament often generated among those who worked for him.

Journalists from elDiario.es and Univision Noticias spoke with more than a dozen former employees—gardeners, painters, and other service staff—who worked at the singer’s homes in the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas and Spain at various points between the late 1990s and 2023.

Because they feared sharing their stories, the interviewees sought legal guidance and were referred to an international organization that defends women’s rights. Through that organization—and of their own volition, without media involvement—they ultimately received legal counsel.

We spoke with Rebeca and Laura on several occasions after they stopped working for Iglesias, and their accounts of the events remained consistent. Although their time at the singer’s Caribbean mansions overlapped, they said they barely interacted with one another. According to both women, this was by design: on Iglesias’ orders, employees were not allowed to socialize with each other.

Rebeca said that this same household manager facilitated—and participated in—the sexual demands that Iglesias made of them. Journalists at elDiario.es and Univision Noticias repeatedly sought comment from the manager through multiple channels but did not receive a response to the questions sent to her.

Journalists also reviewed the results of gynecological and sexually transmitted disease tests that several domestic workers said they were required to undergo in June 2021. In addition, reporters examined a message sent to the employees’ WhatsApp group in which Iglesias’ household manager asked them to submit their results. “Girls, please send me all the test results so we can see exactly what’s going on,” the message read.

Former employees provided employment records, photographs, audio recordings, WhatsApp messages, call logs, and work permit applications that Julio Iglesias submitted to the governments of Spain, the Bahamas, and the Dominican Republic.

Both media outlets corroborated the young women’s statements with extensive documentation related to their employment relationship with the singer and consistent with details of their testimonies.

A friend of Laura’s who studied psychology confirmed that the physical therapist told her about the alleged abuse at the time it occurred.

At elDiario.es and Univision Noticias, we corroborated Rebeca’s testimony with the psychologist who treated her after she left Julio Iglesias’ home, as well as with an acquaintance who provided her with emotional support during the period she worked for him.

Iglesias did not respond to repeated phone calls. One of his legal representatives, whom we were able to contact, replied to our initial emails but did not respond to questions regarding the accusations.

For his part, Julio Iglesias has not responded to a detailed list of questions about the accusations sent by elDiario.es and Univision Noticias via text message, email, and mail. One of our journalists also delivered the printed questions in person to his residences in Florida and Punta Cana.

The names of these two former employees—as well as those of other witnesses and former employees cited in this report—have been changed to protect their identities. They say they fear possible repercussions due to the singer’s power and fame, and want to avoid stigma and exposure, especially since they have not shared their experiences even with their own families.

“He said to me, ‘It’s Julio Iglesias. Are you ready for your life to change?’ I said yes. He said, ‘You’re going to travel the world with me.’ And wow—it really did change my life,” she recalled.

The young Venezuelan woman was 28 years old when she learned she had been hired, after receiving a call from the artist himself in early 2021.

“He squeezes them really hard. And I tell him, ‘That hurts.’ Because it wasn’t just that he touched me. He actually hurt me,” she recalled. “He says, ‘It's because you have big nipples,’ and he continues as if nothing had happened.”

Iglesias told her she was a disgrace to her profession. She said he harassed her with questions about her private life and, while she was helping him with therapy in the pool, forcefully twisted her nipples.

Laura, the second former employee who spoke with us, worked as his physical therapist. She said that Iglesias groped and kissed her without her consent and repeatedly insulted her. On her last day working for him, she said, the singer pressured her to participate in a threesome, but she refused.

Villa Corales 5

Julio Iglesias spends most of the year at his mansion in Punta Cana, called Villa Corales 5. The gated, guarded residential compound of homes, with names like Bonita Uno, Cenicienta and Balinesa, was built with mahogany, bankirai and Oregon pine. The property also includes reception and service areas, a recording studio, a large swimming pool, and a gym.

A lush garden of palm trees, bougainvillea and greenery almost completely conceals the interior of the property. On one side, it borders the former mansion of Oscar de la Renta, the late Dominican fashion designer. Out front, the deep blue Caribbean Sea is patrolled by Navy frigates keeping watch for paparazzi.

The young women interviewed said that the natural beauty lost its charm during the time they lived there. Using the pandemic as an excuse, Iglesias didn’t allow them to leave the premises on their days off until after three months of work without a break. In the meantime, they remained confined to the guarded villa, unable even to go to the supermarket. Their families heard from them only through phone calls and text messages.

They described a stifling, oppressive environment. Some found a way to escape by sneaking past guards after their shifts. Later, they would secretly return to their dormitories.

The female employees were forbidden from speaking with male staff at the villa, and Iglesias also discouraged them from forming friendships with one another. According to Laura, the singer made this clear through warnings: “He would tell you that you couldn’t trust anyone in the house. ‘Your only friend is me.’”

Federica Narancio y Esther Poveda / Univision.

Before arriving at what she later came to call “the little house of terror,” Rebeca had lived a life without luxuries. Orphaned by her mother, she said she began trying to make ends meet early on. She enrolled in a technical program in tourism but was forced to abandon her studies because she could not afford them.

She worked as a cashier at a cellphone store and sold fresh juices and clothing in a shop. Her dream, she said, was to build a house for her father.

The first time Rebeca left her family home in Santo Domingo was when she started working for Iglesias. "I had never left home, and I was a little naive. I was scared, I won't deny it," she recounted.

Sleepless

In 1963, Julio Iglesias was injured in a car accident. During his hospitalization, doctors discovered a tumor. Now 82, he suffers from back pain as a result of the surgery and has sought relief through exercise and physical therapy.

One night, complaining of pain, Iglesias summoned Rebeca to his bedroom in Punta Cana, according to her account. Once there, she said, he gave her instructions.

“It’s embarrassing for me to say this, but when I went there, he made me suck his penis so he wouldn’t feel pain, and lick his anus,” Rebeca said. “And that’s how I spent the whole night.”

Whenever she appeared sleepy, Iglesias would pull her hair and bring her face closer to his genitals, she recalled. “Obviously, it wasn't something I did willingly or with pleasure,” Rebeca commented. “But he would pull my hair or do something like that to make me continue. And he would say to me, ‘Oh, I feel so much better now that you're doing this... that damn pain is gone.’”

The following morning, Laura, the singer’s physical therapist, asked Iglesias how his night had been. “And he tells me, ‘Well, I couldn't get a wink of sleep,’” she recalled. “‘Poor [Rebeca],’ referring to the maid, ‘spent the whole night giving me a blowjob to see if it would make me sleepy. But no, I couldn't sleep.’”

At first, Laura thought her boss was joking, consistent with his “vulgar” style. She did not ask Rebeca about it because they barely interacted at the home. It wasn’t until both women had stopped working for Iglesias that she got back in touch with Rebeca. “She told me it was real,” Laura said.

Are you "open-minded"?

According to the interviewees, Julio Iglesias approached the young women in similar ways. On the beach or from his golf cart, he would ask whether they were “open-minded” and whether they had boyfriends or children. He asked about their pasts, their parents and families, and their dreams.

Both women said that after a short time, the questions and comments became sexual in nature; he even asked one of them whether she masturbated. Eventually, they said, he pressured them to participate in a threesome with him and another of the household managers, who held a position of authority over them.

Federica Narancio, Esther Poveda / Univision

The first time he made this proposal to Rebeca was on the villa’s private beach, she recalled. They were in the water with one of the singer’s trusted assistants.

“Are you free?” Iglesias asked her. She replied yes, without fully understanding what he meant. He then asked another question, and she nodded again, she said, without clearly hearing him.

Later, when they returned from the beach, the assistant pulled her aside.

“Are you sure about what you just agreed to?” she asked.

Rebeca said she began to understand what was happening. She went to the kitchen, overwhelmed with nerves. “I was hiding,” she said. “My stomach was churning.”

The assistant then clarified that Iglesias wanted both of them to participate in a threesome.

“She told me, ‘Look, he wants us to sleep together tonight,’” Rebeca recalled. “And I told her I wasn’t going to do it—that I was very nervous and that I didn’t want to. But she told me yes, that I had to.”

After Rebeca finished washing the dishes, she said, she was taken to Iglesias’ bedroom, located at the center of the villa. Before the encounter, the assistant offered her several glasses of wine and shots of tequila, Rebeca said.

“She gave me three or four shots of Patrón tequila, supposedly so I wouldn’t be nervous,” Rebeca said. “I kept telling her I didn’t want to do it—that I didn’t want to do it. And she kept saying yes, trying to convince me, while I kept saying no. The last thing she did to convince me was tell me to pretend.”

Rebeca said that Iglesias then ordered his assistant to “dress her like a Hawaiian.” She said she was made to walk in very high heels she could not manage, wearing one sarong around her torso and another around her hips. According to her account, the singer was in bed, dressed in a T-shirt, with the rest of his body unclothed.

“She asked me if I knew how to walk in heels, and I told her no,” Rebeca said. “I was obviously falling, stumbling.”

According to Rebeca, the assistant suggested that, to make the situation less distressing, she should pretend and cover her vulva with her hand. She said the singer noticed and removed her hand.

“I was a little drunk, because they had given me wine and tequila,” Rebeca said. “They did what they did, and I fell asleep. I don’t remember anything else.”

After being contacted by elDiario.es and Univision Noticias, the assistant identified by Rebeca dismissed the allegations as “nonsense” and said she had worked for Julio Iglesias as a “dancer for many years.” She added that she felt only “gratitude, admiration, and respect” for the singer, whom she described as “a true gentleman and very respectful of all women.”

The Making of a Casanova

Julio José Iglesias de la Cueva, a balladeer and songwriter whose music about love and women has reached audiences around the world, was once a global icon. His name entered the Guinness World Records as the best-selling Latin artist of all time, with an estimated 250 million records sold.

His greatest hits—“Hey,” “La vida sigue igual” and “Soy un truhán, soy un señor”—were heard in some of the world’s most remote corners, including in Tagalog in the Philippines and in Indonesian. His fortune is estimated at $720 million, according to Forbes’ 2025 list of Spanish billionaires.

Iglesias also cultivated another claim during his career: that he had slept with some 3,000 women. Repeated jokes on camera and stories of seduction helped cement his reputation as a casanova.

Iglesias wrote in his autobiography that his body needs “to make love every day, every night.” He concluded that this made him feel "a little bit Arab, a little bit like the sheikh that the newspapers sometimes write about, the one I carry inside me."

He had a particular fascination with threesomes, according to his former Tahitian girlfriend Vaitiare Hirshon, author of the book “Rag Doll” (Muñeca de Trapo).

“Every night there's a different woman in our bed,” she wrote. “They're just how he likes them, always with big breasts and willing to do anything. They are shadows that embrace me, make love to me, and share me with him.”

In her book, the author describes a scene involving Iglesias and a 16-year-old girl in Galicia, Spain. Hirshon, who wrote that she entered a relationship with Iglesias at 18 when he was 40, also alleged that he used cocaine.

“Julio gives me cocaine. I don't want to accept it; I've been drug-free for months. He insists, and I finally snort the line. Then we make love,” she wrote.

We sent questions regarding these allegations to Julio Iglesias and to one of his legal representatives but did not receive a response.

In moments widely framed by the media as playful antics, he was often seen abruptly kissing actresses, television presenters, journalists and fans on the mouth.

“Today, Julio Iglesias would be in jail, because it wasn’t just that women approached him—or that he approached them—but that he also touched them,” said María Eugenia Fernández, a member of the famed Las Trillizas de Oro, who traveled with the singer and his orchestra.

“Today he would be facing a trial that could result in a life sentence,” she added in a 2018 interview on the program Falta de Respeto, remarks that were reported by numerous media outlets. She then clarified that those were different times and different circumstances.

Maintaining the myth of Iglesias as a womanizer was part of the marketing of his image, acknowledged Alfredo Fraile, his friend and manager for 15 years.

“From a marketing standpoint, it suited us to enhance the legend of Iglesias as a ‘Latin lover’ who charmed women—women who, according to the myth, would fall into his arms with a single glance,” Fraile wrote in his book, “Secretos Confesables” (Confessable Secrets).

In addition to Villa Corales 5 in Punta Cana, Iglesias spends his retirement at his other equally luxurious properties, including Lyford Cay, a private community in the Bahamas with a helipad; the Cuatro Lunas estate in Málaga, Spain; and Indian Creek, South Florida, where his wife, former Dutch model Miranda Rijnsburger, lives.

Journalists from elDiario.es and Univision Noticias tried to contact Rijnsburger through several messages and phone calls, but Iglesias’ wife did not respond.

"Lucky Princess"

After leaving her job at Iglesias’ residence, Rebeca said she sought treatment from a neuropsychologist, to whom she recounted the sexual abuse she claims to have experienced. With her authorization, elDiario.es and Univision Noticias confirmed her account with the specialist, identified by the initials A.M.

“What she experienced with Julio Iglesias was, among all the issues discussed between August and December of 2022, the central focus for a long time,” A.M. said in a telephone interview.

The neuropsychologist stated that during the first sessions he noticed that “there was something she needed to talk about, but she had difficulty expressing it.” When Rebeca finally recounted what had happened, she did so “with great shame.” He recalls how, during the therapy sessions, she told him that she had suffered “penetration with fingers” and that Iglesias “forced her to be with another girl.”

“She could say she felt obligated even though she couldn't say exactly why. Because it wasn't like they were holding a gun to her head or a knife to her throat. He made her feel very bad,” he added.

According to A.M., the isolation Rebeca experienced as a live-in domestic worker was a key factor: “Punta Cana is not Rebeca's city. Rebeca lived here in Santo Domingo. The problem here is that you're alone, that you don't want to be abandoned, that you don't want to be harmed. We don't know what the repercussions of dealing with a powerful person might be. It can affect you and your family.”

At the house, the workday began at 8 a.m. and ended at 11 p.m., she recounted. After that, she said, she was expected to go to the boss’ room, where the sexual abuse could last until two or three in the morning.

Headaches were not accepted as an excuse, Rebeca recalled. “He would say, 'Give the girl a pill.’ And they would give me a pill.”

Neither was menstruation.

“He would say something like, ‘put in a tampon,’ because, of course, he didn't put his fingers inside me that day, but he did other sexual things with me,” Rebeca said.

The young woman explained that during sexual encounters she preferred to close her eyes. “I didn't even look him in the face,” she said.

Rebeca recalls the moment she most forcefully refused to have a sexual encounter with Iglesias: it came after an argument in which the singer had severely insulted her.

“So when I told him no, that I didn't want to be with him, he started insulting me very badly, saying things like, ‘How can you not want to be with me? There are so many models dying to be with me,’” she explained.

“You’re a lucky princess,” she remembers him saying. She thought: How can I be a lucky princess if I work more than 16 hours a day? She didn’t dare say anything, but she burst into tears.

“He was trying to tell me that I had no right, under any circumstances, to say no to him—to reject him,” she added.

The young woman described a typical day in her life at the villa. She would begin at 8 a.m., cleaning the gazebo, then prepare Iglesias’ breakfast, which she served around 11, when the singer woke up. She then had to accompany him to the beach for his swim and rush back to rinse off the seawater and begin cooking lunch, which had to be ready by 3 p.m.

For a time, she served him unsalted lentils—his favorite dish—until he began complaining that it tasted like soap. After lunch, she washed the dishes and cleaned the kitchen and, without pause, began preparing dinner, which she served at 11 p.m. While Iglesias ate, she said, she was required to stand with her hands behind her back, ready to respond to any request.

Rebeca's anxiety was so severe that she began experiencing strong chest pains, according to her account. In early May, she underwent medical tests at a hospital in Punta Cana to monitor her tachycardia. Univision Noticias and elDiario.es received access to one of her test results.

Her therapist also observed the same problem in the young woman: “When [Rebecca] came to therapy, she presented with significant symptoms of a mood disorder. Specifically, she had a generalized anxiety disorder,” he said.

Furthermore, A.M. identified that Rebeca suffered from dysthymia, a depressive disorder that was "persistent over time," even before her time at Julio Iglesias' house. When asked by the journalists whether this disorder could have worsened as a result of the alleged abuse, A.M. responded: “Yes, I would say it affected her enormously, particularly in terms of her self-esteem. Many of the symptoms typically seen in people with depression had worsened significantly in Rebeca’s case.”

A.M. recalled that toward the end of the sessions, Rebeca “was experiencing many cardiological symptoms that are sometimes typical of anxiety disorders.” At their final appointment, he told her not to pay for the session and to use the money instead to undergo a cardiac examination to rule out a biological cause for the tachycardia. They did not meet again after that session.

A.M. said he had known Rebeca for some time, having previously been her English teacher, and that there was a relationship of trust between them. Aware of her financial situation, he said that when she contacted him to begin therapy, he charged her only a fraction of his usual fee—about $15 per session. Despite this arrangement, the therapy ended because of Rebeca’s financial difficulties, he said.