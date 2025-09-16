“I cried a lot, and sometimes, from the depression, I urinated in my clothes,” she said in Spanish in a phone call from Oaxaca, Mexico, where she lives now. “I don’t know why they didn’t give me the care I needed.”

Salinas, a mother of three, said she was suffering from postpartum depression when she was detained in February, three months after the birth of her youngest child. Her depression worsened as she moved through detention centers before arriving at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile. She felt like everyone wanted to hurt her. Basile medical staff told her she was placed in solitary confinement for her own safety and to prevent her from harming other detainees, she said.

It’s been a month since Faviola Salinas Zaraté was deported from the U.S., but she still has nightmares about the Louisiana detention center where she said she was locked in a windowless isolation cell with a broken toilet for almost two months. In her dreams, the lights go out and no one saves her, even as she screams “Help!”

As the Trump administration locks up people en masse in immigration detention, officials are also sending more people to solitary confinement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data shows — raising alarms about the mental health consequences for thousands of detainees.

From December 2024 to the end of August, the number of people who spent at least a day in solitary increased by 41%, according to an analysis by The Marshall Project and Univision. August was the peak, with over 1,100 placements in segregation that month.

Percent change in people who spent at least one day in segregation during each month, since December 2024

A new policy in December 2024 required reporting all solitary placements. By the following August, the number of people reported in segregation for at least one day during the month had risen 41%.

The Marshall Project and Univision spoke with 10 people held in solitary confinement in ICE centers in Florida, Louisiana, Arizona and Washington, or their relatives and others representing them. Some people said they were held in isolation for protesting against their detention, arguing with officers or refusing to have their blood drawn. They also included a person recovering from surgery who was taken to solitary instead of a medical unit for hours on a weekly basis. One was detained with a second person in the segregation cell.

ICE did not respond to requests for comment about its use of solitary in general, or in individual cases described in this story.

The number of people ICE is holding in solitary is not growing as quickly as the population in detention overall, data shows. And the use of segregation had also increased under the Biden Administration. But the uptick in solitary is concerning, experts said, as more people are now exposed to its harms.

“Solitary confinement is perhaps the most punitive practice that exists in carceral settings, and it’s being used in immigration detention in very similar ways,” said Caitlin Patler, a professor of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley who has studied ICE’s use of isolation. “Now you’re getting more and more people who we would not have previously seen detained, [who are] experiencing these conditions. It’s a traumatic experience for anyone.”

Psychologists say any time in isolation can be damaging, especially for immigrants who have experienced trauma. Prolonged stints in solitary — which the United Nations defines as 15 days or more — can lead to reduced cognitive abilities, difficulty sleeping, and even thoughts of self-harm or suicide.