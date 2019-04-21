Children as passports, the phenomenon behind the humanitarian crisis on the border

Like many migrants, Luis starts his story by saying that he came to the United States looking for a better economic situation. But little by little, he mentions other problems in his home country of Honduras that compound his frustrations over his inability to offer his children a better future.

As he tells it, he was working in San Pedro Sula but moving often from place to place because gangs were trying to recruit him. They wanted him to sell drugs, and demanded part of his salary. There was talk of the caravans of migrants heading to the United States, and he wanted to give it a try.

He sent his wife and one-year-old daughter to the countryside, hoping they would be safer there, and he started the trek northward with his oldest daughter because he had heard that it was easier to cross the border with a child.

Luis said he heard in Honduras about the dangers of the trip, but not about what would happen once they surrendered to the Border Patrol. “In every cell the children were crying because they were hungry, and they didn't allow us to bathe,” he recalled. “Those who complained were told by agents that it was their fault.”

Similar tales told by other migrants do not surprise attorney Efren Olivares of the Texas Civil Rights Project, who said that with the increase in arrivals, his organization is receiving more complaints about abuses, irregularities and negligence by government officials, such as longer detentions during processing.

“There's no reason why a Border Patrol agent cannot detain a family, process and release it on the same day. There's no reason to hold them eight days, 10 days, in a processing center designed to hold families for a few hours,” he said. The Border Patrol can legally take up to 72 hours to process a migrant. “And speaking about the rights of children, they will not get needed medical attention there because they are jammed in with other families. Forget about the psychological social and development services that children of that age require,” he added.

The Border Patrol claims that, faced with the massive arrival of families, it's doing what it can “to simply avoid a tragedy” in its installations, as its director, Kevin K. McAleenan, said in March when he declared the border had reached its “breaking point.” Trump went further, saying that the United States is “full” and has no more space for immigrants and refugees.

And while Republicans and Democrats in Washington fail to agree on a solution for an overwhelmed immigration system, the southern border continues to see family arrivals that eventually join the list of 820,000 cases waiting for immigration court rulings.

Attorney Efrén Olivares complains that since the launch of his presidential campaign, Trump has demonized migrants and portrayed them as threats instead of trying to ease the process for those who knock on the country's doors to ask for asylum.