Globos de Oro 2024: Revelan a los nominados y aquí te damos la lista completa

Mejor canción original

'Addicted to Romance', Bruce Springsteen. 'She Came to Me'

'Dance the Night', Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, 'Barbie'

'I’m Just Ken', Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, 'Barbie'

'Peaches', Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker 'The Super Mario Bros. Move'

'Road to Freedom', Lenny Kravitz, 'Rustin'

'What Was I Made For?', Billie Eilish & Finneas, 'Barbie'