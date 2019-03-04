KXTN 107.5 FM
Elida Reyna drops music video for 'Llévame'
It's here. The visuals to Elida Reyna y Avante's single 'Llévame' from the album Colores were released on Sunday via YouTube. The music video was directed by Elida's husband Lalo Reyna of Avante and Estevan Gonzalez of NX LVL Media who also produced the video.
Univision,4 Mar 2019 – 11:05 AM EST
