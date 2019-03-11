Drake removes Michael Jackson song from U.K. tour

Drake just began his UK tour in Manchester and something's missing.

In the wake of Finding Neverland, Drake is another artist that is dropping Michael Jackson. Drizzy had removed the song "Don't Matter to Me" which has Michael Jackson's vocals he normally starts the show with. The audience did notice something different.

The HBO documentary about Michael Jackson had aired with Wade Robinson and James Safechuck accusing MJ of sexual abuse when they were children.

Here's the opening song that Drake started his show in the U.S.



