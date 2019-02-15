KXTN 107.5 FM
Despierta America broadcasts from downtown San Antonio
Our parent company, Univision brought their morning show Despierta America downtown San Antonio at the Historic Market Square to film their segment.
Univision,15 Feb 2019 – 10:14 AM EST
The show typically broadcasts the show from their Miami headquarters but had brought something a little different for all of us to enjoy.
Hosts from Despierta America and Despierta San Antonio joined forces and even shared a dance.