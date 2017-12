Matt Barnes: "¡Ámame u ódiame, lo hice a mi manera!"

Had a cool 15yr run!! Traveled the world met alota cool people, some will be brothers for the rest of my life! BUT NOW.... You telling me I can dress like this for business meetings & make more money off the court than I made ON?? & spend more time with my kids??!!Ha... MEEEEE the one that wasn’t suppose to be shit & ended up making it!! Let’s Do it! Love me or HATE ME, I DID IT MY WAY!! 🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽haha #LifeAfter #NextChapter #YourFavoritePlayersOG #BillionaireBy50 #GODISGOOOOOOD 🖕🏽✌🏽😂❤️

