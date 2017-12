El mundo del deporte rinde homenaje a Kobe en la redes sociales

Congrats @kobebryant 🏀 much deserved 🔥🔥8️⃣🔥🔥2️⃣4️⃣🏀 See you tonight my brother! #greatestlakerofalltime

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Dec 18, 2017 at 9:33am PST