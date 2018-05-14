publicidad
Matt Ritchie, centro, festeja con sus compañeros al anotar el gol de la victoria del Newcastle sobre el Manchester United, en duelo de la Liga Premier en el St James' Park, de Newcastle, Inglaterra, el domingo 11 de febrero de 2018. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Mundial Rusia 2018

Escocia anunció su convocatoria para el amistoso contra México

El seleccionador Alex McLeish llamó a 24 futbolistas, entre los que destacan Matt Ritchie y Scott McTominay, jugadores del Newcastle y el Manchester United, respectivamente.

Por: Univisiondeportes.com
Matt Ritchie, centro, festeja con sus compañeros al anotar el gol de la victoria del Newcastle sobre el Manchester United, en duelo de la Liga Premier en el St James' Park, de Newcastle, Inglaterra, el domingo 11 de febrero de 2018. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

La selección de Escocia dio hoy su convocatoria para el partido amistoso contra México el próximo 2 de junio en el Estadio Azteca.

El seleccionador Alex McLeish llamó a 24 futbolistas, entre los que destacan dos hombres que miitan en la Premier League: Matt Ritchie, del Newcastle, y Scott McTominay, del Manchester United.

Sin duda, la gran ausencia será el lateral izquierdo Andrew Robertson, jugador que disputará la final de la Champions League con el Liverpool el 26 de mayo ante el Real Madrid.

Porteros: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Allan McGregor (Hull City) y Jon McLaughlin (Hearts).

Defensas: Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Jack Hendry (Celtic), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), John Souttar (Hearts) y Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).

Centrocampistas: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian), John McGinn (Hibernian), Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Jamie Murphy (Rangers), Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) y Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).

Delanteros: Ryan Christie (Aberdeen), Oliver McBurnie (Barnsley), Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) y Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).

