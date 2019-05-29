Tottenham vs. Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League Final
Final match will be on Saturday June 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Wanda Metropolitano, in the Champions League Final.
Today June 1 play Tottenham vs. Liverpool live at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, final match in the Champions League, this game will be covered and broadcast in LIVE by Univisión Deportes Network. Wacth the game online.
The game can be watched live on TV Channnels and live sports streaming service, you can enjoy the match between Tottenham vs. Liverpool live for cable operator by B/R Live, TNT, FuboTV, Fox Sports, ESPN, Sling TV, Univision channel. In the US the option is Univisión Deportes.
