Reglas oficiales del concurso 'Vive la Champions UDN'

REGLAS OFICIALES









· Nombre del Concurso: #VIVELACHAMPIONSUDN





NO ES NECESARIA LA COMPRA NI EL PAGO ALGUNO PARA ENTRAR O GANAR ESTE CONCURSO. LA COMPRA NO MEJORARA SUS OPORTUNIDADES DE GANAR. INVALIDO DONDE PROHIBIDO. ABIERTO SOLO PARA CIUDADANOS Y RESIDENTES LEGALES DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS MAYORES DE 21 AÑOS CON DOCUMENTACION VALIDA.



1. Nombre y dirección del Patrocinador: New Univision Deportes LLC con oficinas en Miami FL (9405 NW 41st St., Doral, FL)

3. Nombre y dirección del Copatrocinador:

4. Fecha de participación/registro: El concurso empieza el 5 de febrero de 2019 12:01 AM/EST y finaliza el 5 de abril de 2019 [CA1] 11:59PM/EST. Todas las participaciones completas deberán ser recibidas antes del 5 de abril de 2019 a las 11:59PM/EST.

5. Elegibilidad: Participantes deben ser mayores de 21 años, ciudadanos o residentes legales de Estados Unidos contiguos, con un número de Seguro Social (SS#).

6. Manera de participar: Se podrá participar en el concurso al visitar la página de Facebook, Twitter, o Instagram de Univision Deportes haciendo clic en “Like” o “Follow” a dicha página y mandar la fotografía describiendo como vives tu pasión por LA CHAMPIONS Y UNIVISION DEPORTES, usando el hashtag #VIVELACHAMPIONSUDN, antes de 5 de abril de 2019. Su fotografía debe demostrar su pasión por LA CHAMPIONS Y UDN. Fotografías con material de terceros, marcas registradas, imágenes de celebridades (vivas o fallecidas) serán descalificadas.

7. Cuantos formatos de participación permitidos: Solo una (1) participación por persona.

8. Manera de elegir al/los Ganador(es): Dos (2) ganadores serán elegidos por el Patrocinador a base de la foto que mejor [CA2] capture la pasión por la Champions y por UDN. Criterio: 1) Adecuación al tema 2) Originalidad 3) Creatividad 4) Impresión General.

9. Fecha de selección de Ganador(es): El Ganador será seleccionado en o alrededor del 19 de abril de 2019.

10. Manera de notificar al/los Ganador(s): El Ganador será notificado por correo electrónico dentro de tres (3) días después de la selección.

11. Manera y fecha de recoger el Premio: El Ganador recibirá el premio el 20-30 de [CA3] abril de 2019.

12. Premio(s) y su valor aproximado: El ganador recibirá Un Televisor Samsung 65” LED 2160p – Smart UHD TV HDR ($1000 cada uno) (1 televisor para cada uno de los 2 ganadores). El valor total aproximado del premio es $2,000.

Oportunidades de ganar dependerán del número de participantes. Esta abierto únicamente a ciudadanos y residentes legales de los Estados Unidos de América, con un número de Seguro Social, con documentos requeridos para viajar validos por lo menos seis (6) meses antes y después de la fecha de viaje propuesta en estas reglas. Las personas incluidas en cualquiera de las siguientes categorías no podrán participar ni ganar un premio: (a) personas que a partir de o con posterioridad de la promoción sean o hayan sido empleados o agentes de los Patrocinadores, el(los) Co-Patrocinadores, o sus matrices, filiales, subsidiarias, agencias de servicio o contratistas independientes; (b) personas que estén involucradas en el desarrollo, producción, distribución de materiales, o de la selección de los ganadores de este concurso; y (c) personas que formen parte de la familia inmediata de, o que habiten en la misma casa de alguna de las personas incluidas en cualquiera de las categorías anteriores.

Como una condición de su participación en el Concurso, usted declara y certifica expresamente que: (x) posee todo derecho, título e interés en y sobre su fotografía, ya sea como creador y autor de la misma, o de conformidad con un acuerdo por escrito válido celebrado con el creador y autor de la misma, o por efecto de la ley, y que tiene pleno derecho, poder y autoridad para entregar la fotografía a los Patrocinadores y para autorizar el uso, publicación y explotación de la misma por parte de los Patrocinadores; (y) su fotografía no contiene material de terceros protegido por derechos de autor o marcas registradas de terceros, o imágenes de celebridades (ni vivas ni fallecidas); y (z) usted ha obtenido el consentimiento de todas las personas que aparezcan en su fotografía para utilizar su nombre, imagen y/o semblante y presentar su fotografía en el Concurso.

Todos las fotografías y formatos de participación, si los haya, serán propiedad del Patrocinador y no serán devueltos al participante. El Patrocinador se reserva el derecho de descalificar o rehusar publicar cualquier participación y/o fotografía en su sola discreción. El Patrocinador no será responsable por la pérdida, robo o desvío de las fotografías y/o formatos de participación, ni por fotografías y formatos de participación reproducidos mecánicamente, ilegibles, incompletos, inexactos, dañados o tardíos. El Patrocinador no es responsable por llamadas que se desconecten, equivocadas, o líneas ocupadas, ni por información incorrecta o inexacta. Las fotografías y formatos de participación reproducidos mecánicamente, ilegibles, incompletos o inexactos serán nulos. Cada participante está de acuerdo en permitir que el Patrocinador utilice su nombre, dirección, ciudad, estado, fotografía, voz, cinta de video o cualquier figura semejante con propósitos de publicidad sin compensación adicional alguna. El Patrocinador puede utilizar la información proporcionada por el participante para ofrecerle información de otras ofertas, productos o servicios, según la política de privacidad de Univisión, disponible en www.univision.com.

El viaje, según descrito, será en clase económica. El ganador y cualquier acompañante, según aplique, deberán viajar en el mismo itinerario y durante las fechas designadas por el Patrocinador. El aeropuerto, aerolínea y hotel, si aplica, serán determinados únicamente por el Patrocinador. En el caso que el viaje incluya hospedaje, este será en una habitación estándar y en un local determinado por el Patrocinador. Después de confirmar una reservación, no se permitirán cambios. Vuelos o vuelos conectivos perdidos, boletos aéreos perdidos o robados no serán reemplazados. Transporte terrestre de y al aeropuerto, comidas, servicio de habitación, servicio de ropa, propinas, bebidas, compras personales, incluyendo recuerdos, llamadas telefónicas y cualquier otros gastos diversos no específicamente mencionados aquí serán únicamente la responsabilidad del ganador y su acompañante, si lo hubiere. Ciertas restricciones pueden aplicar. El valor comercial aproximado (VCA) de las tarifas aéreas varía dependiendo del punto de salida del ganador y de la tarifa al momento de partida. Si el valor actual del premio es menos del valor comercial aproximado, no se dará la diferencia al ganador.

Al participar usted otorga al Patrocinador el derecho mundial exclusivo, plenamente pagado, libre de regalías, pero no la obligación, de usar, copiar, reproducir, publicar, distribuir, exhibir, transmitir y presentar su fotografía, en todo medio de difusión y por cualquier medio, sea actualmente conocido o se desarrolle en el futuro, incluyendo, con carácter no exclusivo, anunciar, exhibir y de otro modo disponer de su fotografía para publicar por Internet, televisión, móvil, radio, y someterla a la vista del público, y usar, reproducir y publicar su nombre, semblante, imagen, fotografía, actuación y otros elementos de su aparición o imagen para llevar a cabo y promover el Concurso y/los Patrocinadores, en cada caso SIN AVISO, COMPENSACION O ATRIBUCION ALGUNA A USTED.

USTED COMPRENDE Y ACEPTA QUE LA ÚNICA CONTRAPRESTACIÓN QUE RECIBIRÁ POR ESTE OTORGAMIENTO DE DERECHOS ES LA PUBLICIDAD QUE PUEDA RECIBIR EN LA PUBLICACIÓN O TRANSMISIÓN DE SU FOTOGRAFÍA Y/O LA ANUNCIACIÓN DE USTED COMO LA PERSONA QUE PARTICIPÓ EN ESTE CONCURSO.

Todas las decisiones del Patrocinador serán finales y obligatorias en todos los sentidos. Cada ganador y cada invitado del ganador, si lo haya, podrán tener que firmar una liberación de responsabilidad. Si el ganador resulta no ser elegible; si no se puede notificar al ganador como mencionado anteriormente o si el ganador no recoge el premio como detallado anteriormente, se considerará como si el ganador hubiese rechazado el premio y el Patrocinador podrá seleccionar a un ganador nuevo si el tiempo lo permite. Para reclamar premios, ganadores serán requeridos proveer identificación aceptable al Patrocinador y recoger premios como sean instruidos. Ganador(es) no puede(n) sustituir el premio por su equivalente en efectivo o por un crédito. El premio no se puede reemplazar si es perdido o robado. El Patrocinador se reserva el derecho de sustituir a su discreción cualquiera o todos los premios con cualquier artículo o servicio de valor semejante o mayor. Los premios no pueden ser cedidos o transferidos por el (los) ganador(es).

El Patrocinador se reserva el derecho de modificar o terminar esta promoción por cualquier razón incluyendo si existe fraude, fallas técnicas o cualquier otro factor más allá del control del Patrocinador que dañe la integridad de la promoción, determinado por el Patrocinador en su sola discreción. El Patrocinador podrá descalificar a cualquier persona que, a su sola discreción, considere haya violado estas Reglas Oficiales o cualquier aspecto de la promoción. El(Los) participantes reconocen que este concurso no es de ninguna manera patrocinado, apoyado ni administrado por, o asociado con Facebook, inc. El (los) participante(s) está(n) de acuerdo en: (a) estar sujetos a las Reglas Oficiales y las decisiones del Patrocinador, y (b) liberar y mantener en paz y a salvo a Facebook, Inc., al Patrocinador, el (los) Co-Patrocinador(es) y a sus respectivos matrices, filiales, estaciones, subsidiarias, y contratistas independientes, y sus respectivos directores, funcionarios, empleados, y agentes, inclusive a las agencias de publicidad y promoción, de cualquier y toda responsabilidad con respecto a la aceptación, posesión o uso (o el mal uso) de los premios y/o de la participación en la promoción.

Los impuestos (federales, estatales, y locales) son la responsabilidad exclusiva del ganador y es posible que se requiera que cada ganador prepare formularios de impuestos. Si el ganador ha recibido otros premios del Patrocinador durante el año actual, y si el valor total de dichos premios excede $600, el ganador tendrá que proveer su Número de Seguro Social o Número de Identificación de Impuestos para recibir el premio. Estas Reglas Oficiales están sujetas a las leyes del Estado donde se ubica el Patrocinador, haciendo caso omiso de los principios de conflicto de leyes.

Para obtener la lista de ganador(es) la cual estará disponible después de que termine la promoción, envíe a “Promoción – Lista de Ganador(es)”, a la dirección del Patrocinador antes indicada, un sobre por separado dirigido a usted mismo con estampilla postal pre-pagada.

Para obtener una copia de estas Reglas Oficiales, envíe a “Promoción – Reglas Oficiales” a la dirección del Patrocinador antes indicada, un sobre por separado con estampilla postal pre-pagada y dirigido a usted mismo.

Se prohíbe el uso de software para la entrada automatizada de formatos de participación. Los formatos de participación hechos en línea con múltiples direcciones de correo electrónico, bajo múltiples identidades o por medio de cualquier artefacto o artificio utilizado para participar múltiples veces se considerarán nulos. Si el ganador es un participante en línea, se considerará que el formato de participación ganador es el que haya sido enviado por el poseedor autorizado de la cuenta de la dirección de correo electrónico que envió el dicho formato. El poseedor autorizado de la cuenta de correo electrónico será considerado como la persona física a la que le es asignada una dirección del correo electrónico por medio de un proveedor de acceso a internet, por un proveedor de servicio u otra organización que sea responsable de asignar direcciones de correo electrónico o por el dominio asociado con la dirección de correo electrónico enviada. El Patrocinador no será responsable por la transmisión de información incorrecta o inexacta contenida en los formatos de participación, por los errores técnicos, la pérdida o demora de la transmisión de datos, la omisión, interrupción, supresión, defectos o fallas en la línea de red telefónica, o del equipo de cómputo, software, o por la imposibilidad de acceso a cualquier servicio o sitio en línea, la imposibilidad de enviar el formato de participación, o por cualquier otro error o disfunción, o cualquier daño causado al equipo de cómputo del participante o de cualquier otra persona que resulte de la descarga de materiales o información o de la participación en esta promoción, o por la pérdida, robo, demora, pérdida en correo, datos ilegibles de los formatos de participación o por ser enviados a un lugar incorrecto.

Si esta promoción o cualquier sitio de la red asociado con éste (o cualquier porción del mismo) se llegare a corromper o no permitiere la entrada a la promoción, o si la infección por virus de computadora, bugs, manipulación, intervención no autorizada, acciones de los participantes, por fraude, fallas técnicas, o por cualquier otra causa, que en la opinión del Patrocinador, corrompa o afecte la administración, seguridad, imparcialidad, integridad, o la operación apropiada de esta promoción, el Patrocinador se reserva el derecho, a su única discreción, de descalificar a cualquier individuo implicado en tal acción, y/o a cancelar, terminar, modificar o suspender esta promoción o alguna porción del mismo. La tentativa, por parte de algún participante o de cualquier otro individuo, de dañar deliberadamente el servicio en línea o el sitio en la red, así como el intento de socavar la operación legítima de esta promoción, se considerará una violación a las leyes penales y civiles. El Patrocinador se reserva el derecho de hacer valer su derecho de reclamar el pago de daños y/u otros perjuicios en la extensión más amplia permitida por la ley.

Official Rules









1. Name of Promotion: #VIVELACHAMPIONSUDN





NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE THE CHANCES OF WINNING. YOU HAVE NOT YET WON. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. OPEN ONLY TO CITIZENS AND LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES WHO ARE OVER 21 YEARS OF AGE, WHO HAVE VALID TRAVEL DOCUMENTS.



2. Name and address of Sponsor: New Univision Deportes LLC with offices in Miami FL (9405 NW 41st St., Doral, FL)

3. Name and address of Co- Sponsor(s):

4. Date of participation: The contest begins February 5, 2019 12:01 AM/EST and ends April 5, 2019 [CA4] 11:59PM/EST. All submissions must be received before April 5, 2019 at 11:59PM/EST.

5. Eligibility: Participants must be over21 years of age, legal residents of the United States, with a Social Security Number (SS#) and valid documents required for travel, who have not won a prize from the Sponsor within the last 90 days.

6. How to Enter: You can participate in the Contest by visiting the Univision Deportes Facebook/Instagram/Twitter page, click on “Like” or “Follow” the page, and send a photo that describes how you live the passion for La Champions and for UDN, ‘using the hashtag #ViveLaChampionsUDN) before April 5 2019, 11:59pm ET]. Your photo must describe how you feel the passion for La Champions and for UDN.].

Photographs containing copyright material, registered marks, images of celebrities (alive or deceased) will be disqualified.

7. Number of entries allowed per person: 1

8. Method of Selecting Winner(s): Provided sufficient eligible entries are received before the determined date, the Sponsor will select up to 2 winner(s) based on a random selection.

9. Date Winner will be selected: The Winner(s) will be selected on or around 19 Abril 2019.

10. Method of notifying Winner(s): The Winner(s) will be notified by e-mail within 3 days of the selection.

11. Manner and date to collect Prize: The Winner(s) shall receive the prize in person between April 20-30, 2019.

12. Prize(s) and estimated value: Each winner will receive a Samsung TV 65” LED 2160p – Smart UHD TV HDR ($1000 each prize) (One TV for each of the two winners). The total value of the award is $2000.

Odds of winning depend on the number of participants. It is open only to citizens and legal residents of the United States of America who possess a social security number; travel documents valid within six (6) months before and after the proposed travel date. In the case the travel is outside the United States, any and all documents required for such travel, including but not limited to permits and visas will be the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and his/her companion. Persons in any of the following categories are not eligible to participate or win a prize: (a) persons who from and after the first day of the giveaway were or are employees or agents of Sponsor, Co-Sponsor or their respective subsidiaries or affiliates or the service agencies or independent contractors; (b) persons who are engaged in the development, production, distribution of materials, or drawing of winners for this giveaway; and (c) persons who are immediate family of or who reside in the same household as any person in either of the preceding categories. The Sponsor reserves the right, in its exclusive and absolute discretion, to annul, cancel and terminate your entry and to disqualify you and your photograph from the Contest, in each case without notice and without obligation or responsibility to you, if Univision determines that you have participated in the Contest without meeting all the eligibility requirements stated herein.

As a condition of your participation in the Contest, you affirm and certify that: (x) you possess the rights, title and interest in and of your photograph, as its creator and author or by a valid written agreement executed with the creator its author, or decreed by law, and that you have complete right, power and authority to submit the photograph to the Sponsor and to authorize its use, publication and exploitation by the Sponsor; (y) your photograph does not contain any copyrighted third party material, nor images of celebrities (alive or dead); (z) you have obtained the consent of all persons appearing in your photograph to utilize their name, image and/or likeness and to submit your video into the Contest.

All photographs and entry forms, if applicable, will become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned to the participant. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, stolen or misdirected entry forms, entry forms that are mechanically reproduced, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, damaged or late. Sponsor is not responsible for disconnected or misdirected calls or busy signals, incorrect or inexact information. Entry forms that have been mechanically reproduced, illegible, incomplete or inaccurate will be void. Each participant agrees to permit Sponsor to use his/her name, address, city, state, photograph, voice, videotape or any likeness for advertising or publicity purposes for no additional compensation. Sponsor may use information submitted to offer them information on other offers, products or services, subject to Univision’s privacy policy available at www.univison.com.

The travel as described herein will be in coach class. The winner and any guest, as it may apply, shall travel on the same itinerary and during the dates designated by the Sponsor. The airport, airline and hotel, if applicable, will be determined by the Sponsor at its sole discretion. If the travel includes accommodations, such accommodations will be in a standard room and at a location determined by the Sponsor. Changes will not be allowed once a reservation has been confirmed. Flights, connecting flights or airline tickets that are lost or stolen will not be replaced. Ground transportation to and from the airport, meals, room service, laundry service, gratuities, beverages, personal purchases, including souvenirs, telephone calls and any other miscellaneous expenses not specifically listed herein are the sole responsibility of the winner and his/her companion, as it may apply. Certain restrictions may apply. The estimated retail value of the airfare varies depending on the point of departure and current airfare rates. If the value of the actual prize is less than the estimated retail value, the winner will not be awarded the difference

The Sponsor has the exclusive right throughout the universe, without reservation and freely assignable, but not the obligation to use, copy, reproduce, publish, distribute, exhibit, broadcast and present your photograph in all media, now known or hereafter invented, contemplated or devised, including, without limitation , announce, exhibit and in any other way dispose of your video to post on the intranet, television, mobile and radio, and to subject it to public view, and use, reproduce and publish your name, appearance, image, photograph, performance and other elements of your performance or image to carry out and promote the Contest and/or the Sponsor, in each case WITHOUT NOTICE, COMPENSATION OR ATTRIBUTE TO YOU.

YOU UNDERSTAND AND ACCEPT THAT THE ONLY COMPENSATION YOU WILL RECEIVE FOR GRANTING THIS RIGHT IS THE PUBLICITY YOU MAY RECEIVE BY THE PUBLICATION OR BROADCASTING OF YOUR PHOTOGRAPH AND/OR THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF YOU AS A PARTICIPANT IN THE CONTEST HEREIN.

Sponsor's decisions will be final and binding in all respects. Each winner and each guest of the winner, if any, may be required to sign liability releases. If a winner is ineligible; cannot be notified as described above, or does not take possession of the prize as stated above, the winner will be deemed to have rejected the prize and Sponsor may select a new winner if time permits. To claim prizes, winners will be required to provide identification acceptable to Sponsor and to pick up prizes as instructed. Winner(s) are not permitted to substitute prizes for their cash equivalent or a credit. The prize(s) will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any or all of the prizes with any article or service of similar or greater value at its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned or transferred by winners.

Sponsor reserves the right to modify or terminate this giveaway for any reason, including if fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor's control impairs the integrity of the giveaway as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor may disqualify any person whom Sponsor, in its sole discretion, considers to have violated these Official Rules or any other aspect of the promotion. The participants acknowledge this contest is no way sponsored, supported or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Inc. The participant(s) agree(s): (a) to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, and (b) to release and hold harmless Facebook, Inc., the Sponsor, the Co-Sponsor(s) and their respective parent, affiliates, stations, subsidiaries, and independent contractors, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents, including advertising and promotion agencies, from any and all liability with respect to acceptance, possession or use (or misuse) of the prizes or participation in the giveaway.

All taxes (federal, state, and local) are the sole responsibility of the winner, who may be required to complete tax forms. If the value of prizes the winner has received from the Sponsor in the current year exceeds $600, then the winner needs to provide his/her social security number or tax identification number to receive the prize. These rules are governed by the laws of the State of the Sponsor, without giving effect to conflicts of law principles.

For a list of winners, which will be available after the end of the promotion, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope to “Promotion – List of Winners”, to the address indicated above.

To obtain a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to “Promotion – Official Rules”, to the address indicated above.

Use of any automated entry software is prohibited. Online entries made with multiple e-mail addresses, under multiple identities or through the use of any other device or artifice to enter multiple times will be deemed invalid. If the winner is an online entrant, the winning online entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address from which the entry was made. The authorized email account holder is deemed as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Sponsor shall not be responsible for incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment, software, inability to access any online service or web site, inability to submit the online entry form, or any other error or malfunction, or any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest, or for late, lost, stolen, postage due, illegible or misdirected entries.

If this contest or any web site associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or otherwise does not permit entry in the contest, or if infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper operation of this contest, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual implicated in such action, and/or to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this contest or any portion thereof. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately damage any online service or web site or undermine the legitimate operation of this contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and/or other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.