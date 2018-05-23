publicidad
UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League Final

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League Final

Final match will be on Saturday May 26 at 2:45 PM ET at NSK Olimpiyskyi Stadium, in the Champions League Final.

Por:
Jose David González

Today May 26 play Real Madrid vs. Liverpool live at NSK Olimpiyskyi Stadium, final match in the Champions League, this game will be covered and broadcast in LIVE by Univisión Deportes Network. Wacth the game online.

The game can be watched live on TV Channnels and live sports streaming service, you can enjoy the match between Real Madrid vs. Liverpool live for cable operator by fuboTV, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports GO, ESPN Deportes Radio, Fox Sports 1 USA, FOX Soccer Match Pass channel. In the US the option is Univisión Deportes.

¿Obras de arte? Protagonistas de la final de Champions dibujaron sus autorretratos
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League...
El español Alberto Moreno fue uno de los jugadores del Liverpool que hizo parte de esta actividad. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League...
¿Qué tal quedó su dibujo? Por lo menos en los tatuajes y la barba hay un esfuerzo. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League...
Por el Real Madrid, el brasileño Marcelo también se animó a realizar su autorretrato. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League...
Uno de los que más se esforzó fue el croata Luka Modric con el papel y la tinta. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League...
Así comenzaba el '10' del Madrid a divertirse con su dibujo. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League...
El detalle en su pelo fue vital para él. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League...
Un poco geométrico, ¿no , Luka? Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League...
El goleador Roberto Firmino también estuvo presente y destacó, por encima de todo, sus ojos verdes. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League...
En vez de una sonrisa de alegría parece más el emoji de la sonrisa incómoda. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League...
El costarricense Keylor Navas decidió hacerse más pequeño, aunque con la indumentaria verde sí estuvo presente. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League...
Como un dibujo de primaria, James Milner también se animó al autorretrato. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League...
Dani Carvajal incluso se puso en una cancha, le puso paisaje a su dibujo. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League...
Sin duda fue de los más cercanos a la realidad. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision


All information about Champions League Final

