Real Madrid vs. Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League Final

Final match will be on Saturday May 26 at 2:45 PM ET at NSK Olimpiyskyi Stadium, in the Champions League Final.
Today May 26 play
Real Madrid vs. Liverpool live at NSK Olimpiyskyi Stadium, final match in the Champions League, this game will be covered and broadcast in
LIVE by Univisión Deportes Network.
Wacth the game online.
The game can be watched live on TV Channnels and live sports streaming service, you can enjoy the match between
Real Madrid vs. Liverpool live for cable operator by fuboTV, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports GO, ESPN Deportes Radio, Fox Sports 1 USA, FOX Soccer Match Pass channel. In the US the option is
Univisión Deportes.
¿Obras de arte? Protagonistas de la final de Champions dibujaron sus autorretratos
El español Alberto Moreno fue uno de los jugadores del Liverpool que hizo parte de esta actividad.
Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
¿Qué tal quedó su dibujo? Por lo menos en los tatuajes y la barba hay un esfuerzo.
Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
Por el Real Madrid, el brasileño Marcelo también se animó a realizar su autorretrato.
Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
Uno de los que más se esforzó fue el croata Luka Modric con el papel y la tinta.
Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
Así comenzaba el '10' del Madrid a divertirse con su dibujo.
Así comenzaba el '10' del Madrid a divertirse con su dibujo.
El detalle en su pelo fue vital para él.
El detalle en su pelo fue vital para él.
Un poco geométrico, ¿no , Luka?
Un poco geométrico, ¿no , Luka?
El goleador Roberto Firmino también estuvo presente y destacó, por encima de todo, sus ojos verdes.
Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
En vez de una sonrisa de alegría parece más el emoji de la sonrisa incómoda.
En vez de una sonrisa de alegría parece más el emoji de la sonrisa incómoda.
El costarricense Keylor Navas decidió hacerse más pequeño, aunque con la indumentaria verde sí estuvo presente.
Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision
Como un dibujo de primaria, James Milner también se animó al autorretrato.
Como un dibujo de primaria, James Milner también se animó al autorretrato.
Dani Carvajal incluso se puso en una cancha, le puso paisaje a su dibujo.
Dani Carvajal incluso se puso en una cancha, le puso paisaje a su dibujo.
Sin duda fue de los más cercanos a la realidad.
Sin duda fue de los más cercanos a la realidad.
