Real Madrid vs. Liverpool: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Champions League Final

Final match will be on Saturday May 26 at 2:45 PM ET at NSK Olimpiyskyi Stadium, in the Champions League Final.

Today May 26 play Real Madrid vs. Liverpool live at NSK Olimpiyskyi Stadium, final match in the Champions League, this game will be covered and broadcast in LIVE by Univisión Deportes Network. Wacth the game online.

The game can be watched live on TV Channnels and live sports streaming service, you can enjoy the match between Real Madrid vs. Liverpool live for cable operator by fuboTV, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports GO, ESPN Deportes Radio, Fox Sports 1 USA, FOX Soccer Match Pass channel. In the US the option is Univisión Deportes.



¿Obras de arte? Protagonistas de la final de Champions dibujaron sus autorretratos El español Alberto Moreno fue uno de los jugadores del Liverpool que hizo parte de esta actividad. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision 0 Compartir ¿Qué tal quedó su dibujo? Por lo menos en los tatuajes y la barba hay un esfuerzo. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision 0 Compartir Por el Real Madrid, el brasileño Marcelo también se animó a realizar su autorretrato. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision 0 Compartir Uno de los que más se esforzó fue el croata Luka Modric con el papel y la tinta. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision 0 Compartir Así comenzaba el '10' del Madrid a divertirse con su dibujo. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision 0 Compartir El detalle en su pelo fue vital para él. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision 0 Compartir Un poco geométrico, ¿no , Luka? Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision 0 Compartir El goleador Roberto Firmino también estuvo presente y destacó, por encima de todo, sus ojos verdes. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision 0 Compartir En vez de una sonrisa de alegría parece más el emoji de la sonrisa incómoda. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision 0 Compartir El costarricense Keylor Navas decidió hacerse más pequeño, aunque con la indumentaria verde sí estuvo presente. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision 0 Compartir Como un dibujo de primaria, James Milner también se animó al autorretrato. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision 0 Compartir Dani Carvajal incluso se puso en una cancha, le puso paisaje a su dibujo. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision 0 Compartir Sin duda fue de los más cercanos a la realidad. Foto: UEFA / Twitter - @ChampionsLeague | Univision 0 Compartir



