Portland Timbers investiga insultos racistas dirigidos al delantero de LAFC Adama Diomande

Today was the first time in my professional career that I was called the «N» word on the field. They will say sorry to me after the game and please let it go, but If I don’t say anything racism will just continue to grow. No matter which country, color, religion or which language your speaking we all are human being and we should respect each other no matter what! #saynotoracism 🧔🏻🧔🏼🧔🏽🧔🏾🧔🏿

A post shared by Adama «Dio» Diomande (@diomxnde) on Jul 18, 2018 at 11:20pm PDT