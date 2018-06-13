/
MLS

EE.UU., México y Canadá harán el Mundial 2026: así reaccionaron las redes sociales

Será la primera Copa del Mundo organizada por tres países en conjunto. Por primera vez, el certamen contará con 48 equipos participantes.



