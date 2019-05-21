Tigres
How to watch Tigres vs. León Liga MX Final Live Stream
Final match will be on Thursday May 23 at 9:45 PM ET at Estadio Universitario, Liga MX Final Live Stream.
Today May 23 play Tigres vs. León live at Estadio Universitario, final match in the Clausura Liga MX, this game will be covered and broadcast in LIVE by Univisión Deportes Network. Wacth the game online.
The top two clubs in Mexican soccer will meet for the final leg of the Liga MX 2019 Clausura when Tigres and León battle at Estadio Universitario on Thursday.
The game can be watched live on TV Channnels and live sports streaming service, you can enjoy the match between Tigres vs. León live for cable operator by the Univision channel. In the US the option is Univisión Deportes.