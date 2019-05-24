León
How to watch León vs. Tigres Liga MX Final Live Stream
Final match will be on Sunday May 29 at 9:06 PM ET at Estadio León, Liga MX Final Live Stream.
Today May 29 play León vs. Tigres live at Estadio León, final match in the Clausura Liga MX, this game will be covered and broadcast in LIVE by Univisión Deportes Network. Wacth the game online.
The top two clubs in Mexican soccer will meet for the final leg of the Liga MX 2019 Clausura when Tigres and León battle at Estadio León on Sunday.
The game can be watched live on TV Channnels and live sports streaming service, you can enjoy the match between León vs. Tigres live for cable operator by the Univision channel. In the US the option is Univisión Deportes.