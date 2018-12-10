América vs. Cruz Azul: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream Liga MX Final

Today December 13 play América vs. Cruz Azul live at Estadio Azteca, final match in the Clausura Liga MX, this game will be covered and broadcast in LIVE by Univisión Deportes Network. Wacth the game online .

The game can be watched live on TV Channnels and live sports streaming service, you can enjoy the match between América vs. Cruz Azul live for cable operator by the Univision channel. In the US the option is Univisión Deportes.