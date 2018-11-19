/
Italy vs. USA: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream international friendly

The match will be on tuesday november 20 at 2:45 PM ET at Luminus Arena, in the International friendly.
Today november 20 plays Italy vs. USA live at Luminus Arena, the international friendly game will be covered and broadcast in LIVE by Univisión Deportes Network. Wacth the game online.

The game can be watched live on TV Channnels and live sports streaming services, you can enjoy the match between Italy vs. USA live for cable operator by the Unimás and TDN channel. In the US the option is Univisión Deportes.

