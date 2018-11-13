/
England vs. USA: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream international friendly

The match will be on Thursday november 15 at 3:00 PM ET at Wembley Stadium, in the International friendly.
Today november 15 plays England vs. USA live at Wembley Stadium, the international friendly game will be covered and broadcast in LIVE by Univisión Deportes Network. Wacth the game online.

The game can be watched live on TV Channnels and live sports streaming services, you can enjoy the match between England vs. USA live for cable operator by the Unimás and TDN channel. In the US the option is Univisión Deportes.

