Argentina vs. México: Live, TV Channel, Live Stream international friendly

The match will be on Friday november 16 at 7:00 PM ET at Mario Alberto Kempes, in the International friendly.
13 Nov 2018 – 2:54 PM EST

Today november 16 plays Argentina vs. Mexico live at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, the international friendly game will be covered and broadcast in LIVE by Univisión Deportes Network. Wacth the game online.

The game can be watched live on TV Channnels and live sports streaming services, you can enjoy the match between Argentina vs. Mexico live for cable operator by the Unimás channel. In the US the option is Univisión Deportes.

