Tom Brady has more Postseason wins (27) thab Nick Foles has in his career (24).
The Eagles take on the greatest dynasty in Super Bowl LII

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots represent Philadelphia’s hardest challenge yet.

Tom Brady has more Postseason wins (27) thab Nick Foles has in his career (24).

Has there ever been such an uneven Super Bowl? The Philadelphia Eagles head into Sundays game as severe underdogs against a New England team that looks to become the greatest dynasty the NFL has ever seen.

Tom Brady vs. Nick Foles doesn’t seem to be a fair matchup. The Patriots QB is looking for his sixth championship and has 36 Playoff games under his belt, while the latter wasn’t even the starter (Carson Wentz´s injury forced him into the role) at the start of the season and only has a total of 49 career games.

Cinco fortalezas de Nueva Inglaterra para ganar el Super Bowl LII Univision

A win at the U.S. Bank Stadium would put the Patriots in the same category as the Steelers: the only two teams to have ever won six Super Bowls. On the other side, the Eagles squad is eager to bring the city of Philadelphia its first ever Vince Lombardi trophy.

If experience would define the champion, then give the Patriots their rings already. New England will play their 10 th Super Bowl, they have appeared in 7 of the last 15 and are looking to win two in a row, something that has only been done by the Green Bay Packers (I-II), Miami Dolphins (VII-VIII), Pittsburgh Steelers (IX-X and XII-XIV), San Francisco 49ers (XXIII-XXIV), Dallas Cowboys (XXVII-XXVIII), Denver Broncos (XXXII-XXXIII) and themselves (XXXIX-XL).

Besides trying to end New England’s tremendous run, Philadelphia wants revenge. The last time the Eagles played a Super Bowl was in 2004. They ended up losing 24-21 against Tom Brady and company, a game that impacted both franchises.

En fotos: Así fue el camino de los Eagles rumbo al Super Bowl LII
.
Semana 1: Philadelphia inició el año con el pie derecho al vencer de visita a Washington. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
.
Semana 2: Carson Wentz empezó a consolidarse y para muestra, el triunfo en casa de los Chiefs. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
.
Semana 3: Con un gol de campo de 61 yardas en la última jugada, los Eagles derrotaron a NYG y mantuvieron su paso invicto. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
.
Semana 4: Se metieron a casa de los Chargers, ganaron 26-24 y se consolidaron como el equipo a vencer en la NFL. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
.
Semana 5: Wentz lanzó cuatro pases de TD, la ofensiva carburó y Philadelphia aplastó a Arizona. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
.
Semana 6: En un duelo de poder a poder, los Eagles dieron un golpe de autoridad al derrotar a domicilio a Newton y los Panthers. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
.
Semana 7: El QB de los Eagles volvió a lanzar cuatro pases de anotación y por segunda vez en el año vencieron a los Redskins. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
.
Semana 8: La defensiva se puso el equipo al hombro y los 49ers no fueron rival para unos Eagles que ya soñaban en grande. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
.
Semana 9: ¡Vaya trabuco! Los Eagles ya no eran ningún secreto y para muestra, le anotaron 51 puntos a la defensa de Denver. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
.
Semana 11: Philadelphia calló bocas, fue a casa de los Cowboys y se llevó un aplastante triunfo de 37-9. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
.
Semana 12: Eagles ligó su onceavo triunfo al derrotar en casa a unos pobres Bears. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
.
Semana 13: ¡La primera derrota del año! Philadelphia no pudo contra Seattle y el “12th Man”. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
.
Semana 14: ¡No puede ser! Wentz se lesionó la rodilla y dijo adiós a la temporada en la derrota ante los Rams. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
.
Semana 15: Liderados por el QB suplente Nick Foles, Philadelphia regresó a la senda del triunfo frente a los Giants. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
.
Semana 16: En un partido cerrado, los Eagles se despacharon a los Raiders y de paso aseguraron ser el primer sembrado en la Nacional. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Semana 17: ¡Partido para el olvido! Philadelphia jugó con puros suplentes y no anotó un solo punto ante Dallas. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Ronda Divisional: Contra todo pronóstico, Foles y los Eagles eliminaron en casa a los Atlanta Falcons. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Final de Conferencia: Minnesota partía como favorito, pero Foles jugó a lo Tom Brady, lanzó tres TD’s y selló el pase de los Eagles a su tercer Super Bowl. Foto: Getty Images | Univision


Since then, the Eagles hadn’t advanced to another Super Bowl and only played six times in the Playoffs. New England, well you all know that story.

Philadelphia has in its hands the opportunity to change the course of the NFL. A surprising win would be the greatest payback and the start of a new era, but most importantly, it would slow down the Patriots dynasty.

