National Football League

National Football League

Ryan Shazier ya dio los primeros pasos después de su lesión de médula espinal

Ryan Shazier ya dio los primeros pasos después de su lesión de médula espinal

El linebacker de los Pittsburgh Steelers fue dado de alta del hospital y continuará su rehabilitación como paciente ambulatorio.

Por: Univisiondeportes.com
Ryan Shazier

Ryan Shazier, linebacker de los Steelers y dos veces jugador del Pro Bowl, fue dado de alta el día de hoy del centro médico de la Universidad de Pittsburgh, luego de la lesión de médula espinal que sufrió ante los Cincinnati Bengals a principios de diciembre del año pasado.

I’ve had a lot of 1st downs at UPMC, but you know being the defensive guy I am, my mind is on 3 and out. With that being said, I want everyone to know that I’m moving on to the next step of the process. Today’s a big day for me as I’m officially being released from the hospital. I want to take a moment to thank the people who have helped me the past two months. First and foremost, I want to thank God because at the end of the day I don’t think I’d be making progress without His vision and hands protecting me and my family. I will continue to trust in Him and thank Him, because it all starts with Him. To my family: you’ve been my rock. Words can’t express how thankful I am for you Michelle, RJ, Mom, Dad, and VJ for always being there for me. You’re my everything. To Jerome: my trainer and best friend. Thank you for being there from day 1 and every day after continuing to push me to be better every day. I’d like to thank Dr. Okonkwo, Dr. Harrington, Dr. Maroon, and Dr. Schroeder for their amazing work on my procedure and continuous care. I can’t appropriately express how grateful I am for how quickly you’ve helped me bounce back. I want to thank the medical staff at UPMC for their amazing care, support and therapy they have given me- especially Joe, Nikki, Karolina and Dani. I know the staff will continue to help me find a way to keep on pushing as we continue therapy. The support from my teammates has been truly amazing. From former players to current players and their families- they have helped me and my family day to day with visits and gifts. We can’t thank you enough. I want to thank Mr. Rooney, Coach T, Mr. Colbert, and the entire Steelers organization for the unwavering support they’ve given me. I knew they were an amazing organization, but more than ever they’re family to me. Lastly, I want to thank Jimmy, Candice, and the CAA Sports staff for being here when I need them most. I don’t know if I’d be where I’m at or making the progress I’m making without you guys. I want everyone to know that all of the support and prayers are absolutely being answered. I will continue to work hard and push and find a way back. #Shalieve #Steelers #prayfor50

A post shared by Ryan Shazier (@shazier) on


Shazier publicó en Instagram una foto donde se le ve de pie apoyándose de Ben Roethlisberger donde agradece a las personas que lo acompañaron en los momentos difíciles antes y después de la delicada lesión. "Seguiré trabajando duro para regresar", concluye el jugador de 25 años en su conmovedor mensaje.

Cinco fortalezas de Nueva Inglaterra para ganar el Super Bowl LII Univision


Ryan Shazier deberá continuar su rehabilitación como paciente externo y se calcula que a mediados de este año, el último de su contrato, pueda recuperarse por completo.

