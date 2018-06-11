/
Investigan vivienda de un hombre que saltó de un puente en Fort Worth

Las autoridades notaron un olor a gas natural y cables que salían de la residencia, pero no hallaron ningún artefacto explosivo en su interior.

Agentes antibombas investigaban el lunes una vivienda en el norte de Texas.

La residencia pertenece a un hombre que murió tras saltar de un elevado en la autopista I-30 en Fort Worth temprano en la mañana, reportó el Star Telegram.

De acuerdo con la ciudad de White Settlement, las alarmas se activaron cuando los uniformados llegaron al lugar y notaron un olor a gas natural y cables que salían de la manilla en la puerta principal. Evacuaron las casas alrededor de la cuadra 300 de Hallvale Drive y North Las Vegas Trail.

Sin embargo, al entrar no hallaron ningún artefacto explosivo. No había nadie en la vivienda.

Los vecinos evacuados ya podían regresar a sus hogares.

