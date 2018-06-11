Investigan vivienda de un hombre que saltó de un puente en Fort Worth
Agentes antibombas investigaban el lunes una vivienda en el norte de Texas.
La residencia pertenece a un hombre que murió tras saltar de un elevado en la autopista I-30 en Fort Worth temprano en la mañana, reportó el Star Telegram.
On 06/11/18 at about 0700 hours, FWPD and WSPD responded to the 300 block of Hallvale in reference to a follow-up investigation for an incident that occurred in Fort Worth this morning. As responding officers... https://t.co/ARMGGOCce9— White Settlement PD (@WSPD_TX) June 11, 2018
De acuerdo con la ciudad de White Settlement, las alarmas se activaron cuando los uniformados llegaron al lugar y notaron un olor a gas natural y cables que salían de la manilla en la puerta principal. Evacuaron las casas alrededor de la cuadra 300 de Hallvale Drive y North Las Vegas Trail.
Sin embargo, al entrar no hallaron ningún artefacto explosivo. No había nadie en la vivienda.
Los vecinos evacuados ya podían regresar a sus hogares.
Vea también: