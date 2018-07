Nacen 48 bebés en 41 horas en este hospital de Texas

After a record-setting baby boom last week at #BaylorDallas, another baby boom has hit — this time at Baylor Scott & White All Saints – #FortWorth with 48 babies born within 41 hours! Welcome to the world, little ones 👶 • #baylorbabies #newbornbaby #newborn #babyboom #laboranddelivery #healthcare #texas

A post shared by Baylor Scott & White Health (@bswhealth) on Jun 29, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT