Maestros del condado de Dallas reciben regalo inesperado

Every single @DonorsChoose classroom project in GPISD has been funded! An anonymous donor will be funding every single classroom project request in all of Dallas Co. That means more than $39,000 in support for classroom materials at our schools. #DFWmysteryfriend #BestInClassDFW https://t.co/fGbSp4p1XA

— Grand Prairie ISD (@grandprairieisd) 11 de diciembre de 2018