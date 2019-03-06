Cruise passengers tossed around when high winds struck ship

Passengers had a bit of a scare while their Norwegian Cruise Ship was hit by a gust of 150 MPH winds as it departed from it's New York City port on March 3rd.

Anthony Ciaramello who was one of the passengers onboard the ship as it rocked back and forth took video of the chaos inside the ship. As you can see in the video, chairs and other debris were flying across the interior cabin.

Representatives from the cruise line said that the Norwegian Escape vessel was hit by high winds that caused the ship to tilt to one side. Some of the passengers had recalled looking out of their window and they were looking directly at the water.

"I went flying as it tilted and landed on my stomach and slid like 20 feet and smashed into a guard rail in the middle of the floor. I thought I was going to die." Ciaramello recalled.