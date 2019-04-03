Titulo de mi articulo de entrenamiento April 3

Sub titulo





The Venezuela Emergency Relief, Democracy Assistance, and Development Act of 2019, or VERDAD for short, which means ‘Truth’ in Spanish, is co-sponsored by 14 Senators including Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

The proposal formally recognizes interim president Juan Guaidó and the Venezuelan National Assembly who are seeking to remove from power Nicolas Maduro, who they consider a

“usurper” after elections last year were marred by allegations of massive fraud. Guaidó has been recognized as the country’s legitimate interim president by more than 50 countries.

Maduro loyalists in the rival Constituent Assembly stripped Guaidó of immunity Tuesday, paving the way for the opposition leader’s prosecution and potential arrest for supposedly violating the constitution when he declared himself interim president. But whether the Maduro government will act against him remains unclear. The countries supporting Guaidó do not recognize the legitimacy of the Constituent Assembly.







Over the last several years the U.S. has imposed mounting sanctions on Venezuelan officials, as well as debt, gold and cryptocurrency in an attempt to force Maduro out of power, but he crucially continues to enjoy the support of the military high command. The senate proposal would also codify into law all existing sanctions.

Asked how soon the bill might become law, Menendez told reporters: "I think we have very good prospects here. I can't imagine that there won't be broad, bipartisan support on this."