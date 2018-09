El alcalde Rahm Emanuel anuncia que no se presentará a la reelección

On my first day as Mayor, I promised to make tough decisions, even when it hurts. Today, the time has come to make another tough choice. As much as I love this job & will always love Chicago, I have decided not to seek re-election. https://t.co/bFlFuAxaPV https://t.co/R4IBJCArse

— Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) September 4, 2018