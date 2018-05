La firma que impulsó el polémico cambio de nombre de un estadio

Your favorite free summer programs are back at #GallagherWayChi starting in May! @GreenCityMarket, @oldtownschool, @musicboxtheatre and @ChicagoAthletic Clubs host events, plus plenty of new programming! View all events at https://t.co/4Utc8Qh1nE. pic.twitter.com/wfFk2JA5Xu