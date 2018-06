Alerta en Chicago por peligrosa ola de calor durante este fin de semana

The heat can be felt already & will be more so this weekend. While there is some uncertainty for Sat because of possible morning clouds, today was an example of how quickly it can heat despite that. HOT & HUMID from Sat-Mon including #FathersDay .

Safety: https://t.co/xO5bgWD9yc pic.twitter.com/MsDxTDzNmc

— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) 15 de junio de 2018