Chance the Rapper gets married this past weekend

Chance the Rapper's beautiful wedding was one to talk about. The Chicago native just tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley in Newport Beach, California this past weekend.

The two had exchanged vows in front of 150 guests that included family and friends as well as A list celebrities such as Dave Chappelle, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian just to name a few.

Chance had worn a classic white tuxedo with a black bow tie while his love wore a stunning white strapless gown.





After the couple had made their commitment to one another, the couple left together down the aisle to a string quartet.