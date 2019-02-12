98.5 The Beat

Cardi B quit Instagram after Grammy win

The Grammy award winning female rapper told it like it is in a short video explaination
12 Feb 2019 – 12:48 PM EST

Haters are going to hate.

Cardi B immediately quit her Instagram account following her 2019 Grammy win. Bardi won the award for best rap album for Invasion of Privacy.

The 26-year-old rapper was going against strong nominees such as Travis Scott's Astroworld, Mac Miller's Swimming, Nipsey Hustle's Victory Lap and Pusha T's Daytona.

Before deleting the Instagram account, B had made a rant video about her haters.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE - VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED


