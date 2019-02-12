98.5 The Beat
Cardi B quit Instagram after Grammy win
The Grammy award winning female rapper told it like it is in a short video explaination
Univision,12 Feb 2019 – 12:48 PM EST
Haters are going to hate.
Cardi B immediately quit her Instagram account following her 2019 Grammy win. Bardi won the award for best rap album for Invasion of Privacy.
The 26-year-old rapper was going against strong nominees such as Travis Scott's Astroworld, Mac Miller's Swimming, Nipsey Hustle's Victory Lap and Pusha T's Daytona.
Before deleting the Instagram account, B had made a rant video about her haters.
WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE - VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED