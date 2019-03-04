Cardi B broke attendance record for Houston Rodeo

Garth Brooks was the previous record holder for the all-time fans at the Houston Rodeo with 75,577 in attendance. But now, Cardi B swifty broke that record with 75,580 fans!

Rodeo officials said that they normally don't have rappers perform but they decided to expand their horizons.

"The main purpose of the rodeo is to raise money and give out scholarships", Cardi B explained to the audience. "Any job you pick, whether it's a doctor or a f***ing stripper, you gonna need some education."



