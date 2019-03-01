98.5 The Beat
Cardi B and Bruno Mars drops "Please Me" music video
As a follow up to their hit "Finesse" together, Bruno Mars and Cardi B share a moment together in a new video that's racking up views. This visual is co-directed by Mars himself and along with Florent Dechard coming up with this spicy music video.
Univision,1 Mar 2019 – 10:59 AM EST
The beginning of the video shows the skyline of Los Angeles and then goes into a Mexican restaurant where Mars and Cardi lock eyes.