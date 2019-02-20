Boogie taps Eminem for 'Rainy Days'

Straight off of Boogie's 2019 album Everythings for Sale, 'Rainy Days' kicks off with Boog kneeling down in a tagged up room with a dark cloud pouring down rain over him. The scene then cuts over to Boogie kneeling down in front of a tagged up red carpet from the floor to ceiling.

"I've been thuggin' through my rainy days. - I ain't really tryin' to hang today. - I need changes in a major way - I just pray that I never fade away." Boog raps.

Em's part cuts to him looking out the window while the rain continues to pour outside, then clouds start to build up inside while the rapper spits his verse.

WARNING: This video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.