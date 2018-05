Gobernador de Texas suspende rifa de una escopeta tras tiroteo en la secundaria Santa Fe

.@GregAbbott_TX We are disgusted by your “Win a Texas-Made Shotgun” raffle, especially in wake of the #SantaFe #SchoolShooting.Please read attached image for our message.-#MarchForOurLives #Austin Team#NeverAgain #EnoughIsEnough #SantaFeHighSchool pic.twitter.com/iQjpuGsWXO

— March For Our Lives - Austin (@march4rlivesatx) May 20, 2018