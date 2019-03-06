Arrest warrant issued for Tyga

Tyga is battling several legal issues. Back in 2016, the rapper missed some car payments on his 2012 Ferrari 458 Spider and a 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost and is being sued for $128k. Now it looks like the 29-year-old owes a concertgoer who got injured at one of his shows more than six years ago. Tyga has yet to make a single payment.

The rapper was supposed to appear in court for a hearing but has failed to. The judge assigned to the case issued an arrest warrant and set the bond for Tyga in the amount of $250k.

Let's flashback to 2015, when Tyga's music company was sued by Shyanne Riekena who attended a concert and sustained injuries after a light stand fell on her head leaving a 4-inch gash.

Riekena was rewarded $235,000 for her injuries but the amount grew to $250k in 2017 due to interest.