Emiten alerta Amber en Arizona tras el rapto de una niña de 2 años

.@PeoriaAzPS #AmberAlert Issued, 2 year old Khaleesi Morales kidnapped by non-custodial father after he violated a court order, broke into home, took child and stole mother's vehicle. https://t.co/3yz9usuI3y #peoriaaz #peoriapolcieaz #missing #missingperson pic.twitter.com/KNBFfL0usV