/
Radio
98.5 The Beat

Ariana Grande is now the most followed woman on Instagram

Thank U, Next.
26 Feb 2019 – 10:59 AM EST

Ariana Grande is on fire right now this year and it's only the end of February! Grande dethroned Selena Gomez who was the most followed woman on Instagram at 146,295,281 followers.

Now, Grande has exceeded Gomez with 146,395,310 and growing!

On another note, the Thank U, Next artist just became the first artist to simultaneously occupy places one, two and three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Amazing!!!

Publicidad
Atención clientes de DISH: ¡Recuperen sus cadenas de Univision! Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora o haga click aquí para opciones.