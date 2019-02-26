98.5 The Beat
Ariana Grande is now the most followed woman on Instagram
Thank U, Next.
Univision,26 Feb 2019 – 10:59 AM EST
Ariana Grande is on fire right now this year and it's only the end of February! Grande dethroned Selena Gomez who was the most followed woman on Instagram at 146,295,281 followers.
Now, Grande has exceeded Gomez with 146,395,310 and growing!
On another note, the Thank U, Next artist just became the first artist to simultaneously occupy places one, two and three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Amazing!!!