98.5 The Beat
Ariana Grande is in the clouds
Bored again, Ari?
Univision,5 Mar 2019 – 12:17 PM EST
Tuesday, Ariana Grande along with coffee giant Starbucks announced it's big drink debut with the help of Grammy award winning Ariana Grande.
Grande had been posting cryptic tweets with cloud emojis to her millions of followers.
It all makes sense now.
According to Business Insider, the coffee company will be releasing two new playlists featuring one of Ariana Grande and some of her favorite songs. On March 8th, in recognition of International Women's Day, the company will release another playlist for the occasion.
A month ago, Grande released a new perfume called "Cloud".