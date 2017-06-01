publicidad
Donald Trump speaking to Cuban-American Bay of Pigs veterans in Miami on October 25, 2016
United States

White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations

White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations

U.S.-Cuba policy is under comprehensive inter-agency review, raising speculation that Trump might undo Obama's thaw in relations.

Univision digital reporter
Por:
David Adams
Donald Trump speaking to Cuban-American Bay of Pigs veterans in Miami on...
Donald Trump speaking to Cuban-American Bay of Pigs veterans in Miami on October 25, 2016

A review of U.S. Cuba policy is nearing completion but the Trump administration has yet to receive any recommendations that might roll back President Barack Obama's historic two-and-a-half year-old effort to normalize relations with the communist-run island, the White House said on Thursday.

"There is no target date by which it will be finished and presented to the President for his review so it could be this month or thereafter," a White House spokesperson told Univision.

The White House said in February that Cuba policy was under comprehensive inter-agency review, raising speculation that a major overhaul could be in the works. Not surprisingly, Cuba has since taken a back seat to other bigger domestic issues such as healthcare, tax reform and 'Russia-gate.'

"The inter-agency review of Cuba policy is ongoing but heading toward completion," the White House spokesperson said. "At this time, the President has not seen any recommendations stemming from the inter-agency review process," the spokesperson added.

Despite the frequency of White House leaks, little has emerged to indicate which way the president is leaning.

During the election campaign Trump vowed to undo Obama's policy of engagement with Cuba that has seen a massive boom in tourism between the two former Cold War enemies, including a dramatic increase in airline flights as well as cruises.

Although he fared poorly in South Florida on election day, Trump won the support of older Cuban Americans, many of whom are now hoping to see Obama's policy thrown overboard.

In photos: After Obama's visit, Cubans still waiting for change
White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations Sc...
Six months on, most Cubans are still waiting to see any concrete benefit from President Obama's historic trip to the island. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations Sc...
Many Cubans still refer to Obama's visit optimistically as a watershed moment that at the very least marked an irreversible improvement in relations between the two countries. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations Sc...
Cruise ships are now arriving in Cuba from the United States for the first time in half a century. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations Sc...
As American tourists stepped off a cruise ship from Miami recently, photos were taken and a few dollars exchanged, a scene unthinkable even a few months ago. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations Sc...
There is no question after the Obama visit that Cuba has turned its sights on the United States as a lifeline for its economy. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations Sc...
Rusbelt Quignon, 37, said: “People made high expectations that when Obama came everything would open up completely. It’s not like that."
 Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations Sc...
While many Cubans privately harbor strong feelings bordering on anger about the need for improvements to their quality of life, in public they tend to be more stoic about the pace of change. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations Sc...
Besides the tourism sector, it's also been pretty slim pickings for U.S. corporations looking to invest in Cuba. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations Sc...
Most of the tourists coming to Cuba hail from Europe or Latin America, but some say more and more Americans are showing up. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations Sc...
“We thought they would come quickly and so far we haven’t seen any changes,” said Yosel Betancourt, a 37-year-old bicycle taxi driver in a t-shirt and shorts hunting for clients to offer a ride in Havana’s Central Park. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations Sc...
“At the end of the day what people need is for the doors that are closed to open so that the people can have a better life. That’s what we want,” said Betancourt, who complained he didn’t have the money to buy his daughter a backpack and water bottle for the new school year. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations Sc...
“Before Obama arrived the conservative forces were trying to delay the process. They didn’t like Obama’s visit at all,” said Carlos Alzugaray, a retired Cuban diplomat in Havana. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations Sc...
There’s a saying in Cuba that there are only two seasons, “summer and hell.” Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations Sc...
At this time of year Havana’s unrelenting heat and humidity, broken only by torrential thunderstorms, is always a test of patience for a long-suffering population mostly not equipped with air conditioning. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision

Cuba thaw is popular

But public opinion appears to prefer the status quo. About three quarters of Americans support the recent thaw in U.S.-Cuba relations, according to a December poll by the Pew Research Center.

Last month a record number of 54 U.S. senators reintroduced legislation to repeal all restrictions on travel to Cuba, indicating that legislative support for U.S.-Cuba engagement is growing on Capitol Hill.

The Trump administration still faces pressure from Cuban-American lawmakers in South Florida, led by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, to return to the hard line that existed before President Barack Obama took office.

However, there may be less stomach in the administration for a more disruptive roll back of Obama's December 2014 initiative that led to the historic restoration of diplomatic relations with Cuba after a lapse of 54 years. Trump himself has sounded ambivalent about Cuba in the past, and his company has explored tourism ventures there in the past.

publicidad

Part of the delay in announcing the new policy is that the Trump administration is still assembling its foreign policy team. The White House only last month appointed a new director for Western Hemisphere affairs at the National Security Council, the agency leading the policy review.

Among the options that may be under consideration are tightening restrictions on U.S. firms seeking to do business with Cuban state firms linked to the all-powerful military and re-imposing stricter rules on Americans traveling there, experts say.

Cuban American hardliners in Miami would like to see specific restrictions on members of the Cuban government receiving any kind of economic benefit from U.S. business investments and loosening of financial controls.

Since Obama relaxed restrictions, U.S. companies have begun exploring business opportunities in Cuba, from hotels to telephone and internet ventures. But there has been little U.S. investment there so far, largely due to Cuba's own political system, which officially rejects capitalism.

“It would be horrible to reverse course:” Cuba’s private sector fears arrival of Trump Univision

Tone vs substance

If there is any change in policy it's most likely to be in tone than substance, some experts say. "That's their sweet spot," said Dan Restrepo, who held the NSC post during Obama's first term. "They can look like they are being tough without doing much," he added.

Perhaps the easiest gesture Trump could make would be to formally repeal Obama's "Cuba Normalization" Policy Directive, signed Oct 14, 2016, with a simple stroke of a pen.

"It has symbolic value but it's not legally binding. It's just a document that encapsulates policy. It has no direct affect on regulations," said Restrepo. "So they could abolish the policy without really doing anything to change it."

Trump could also intensify pressure on Cuba over its human rights record, the island's most vulnerable issue. Although the number of long term political prisoners in Cuba has fallen, "short-term arbitrary arrests of human rights defenders, independent journalists, and others have increased dramatically in recent years," according to Human Rights Watch.

publicidad

Touching travel would be costly for U.S. business interests. Travel giants including AirBnb, Expedia and TripAdvisor now offer services in Cuba. Rolling back expanded travel could cost airlines and cruise lines $3.5 billion and affect 10,154 jobs in those industries, according to a pro-engagement coalition of business groups, economists and leading Cuba experts who just released an economic impact analysis. Others say those numbers are wildly exaggerated.

Instead, Trump could merely toughen enforcement of existing travel restrictions to the island, which were so relaxed under Obama that it created a very loose category of licenses based on a virtual honor system.

Returning U.S. visitors could well find themselves getting a grilling from customs inspectors, said John Kavulich, a long time Cuba watcher with the U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council. "They may be asked for their journal and itinery to see if it meets the travel licence," he said. "They will say they are just making sure everyone is following the rules, because Obama didn't," he added.

That could also include tougher travel for so-called "people-to-people" exchanges, by requiring it to be licensed for organized group packages only, eliminating the easiest form of casual tourism by individuals, couples or informal groups of friends.

Other symbolic gestures might involve reimposing a ban on the import of Cuban rum and cigars for personal consumption by tourists. The ban had existed because those industries were confiscated from their private owners by the Cuban government.

publicidad

The policy change "could just turn out to be a big show on Air Force One landing in Miami. A big picture speech, calling the Cuban government a dictatorship, and a bunch of losers," said Kavulich. "Until it comes out of his mouth, with this president you just dont know," he added.

Relacionado
The Obama effect in Cuba
The Obama effect in Cuba: has anything changed?
Six months after the U.S. president visited the island, Cubans are divided over his impact. A government reform program has stalled, as anxious residents pray for a tourist invasion.
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
The three MS-13 fugitives (left to right): Jesse P&eacute;rez, Jorge Alb...
01 jun, 2017 | 01:08 PM
The violent history of three fugitive leaders of the MS-13 gang in Los Angeles
Isaias Alvarado
Jos&eacute; Joaqu&iacute;n Cedillo Moreno, a former director at Venezue...
27 may, 2017 | 10:30 AM
Controversial Venezuelan tax collector enjoys luxury life in Miami
Gerardo Reyes
publicidad
Popular videos Más
How Puerto Rico get into its financial crisis
Latin America
How Puerto Rico got into its financial crisis
Nelson Denis, author of 'War Against All Puerto Ricans,' details how the commonwealth's 119-year-long association with the U.S. has produced total economic and governing dependence. With over $70 billion in crushing debt, Puerto Rico's governor turned to the courts on Wednesday to put certain debts before a federal bankruptcy court.
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
News in English
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
We traveled to Ciudad Juárez to see if hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Mexican maquiladora industry would return to the United States if Trump were to modify or abandon the NAFTA free trade agreement, as his government is considering. A border tax would have serious consequences in Mexican cities.
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protes...
Venezuela
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protesting in Venezuela
A wave of demonstrations in Venezuela has left several dead and hundreds more detained in the last two weeks. Univision reporter Tamoa Calzadilla explains how a democratic crisis, inflation and shortages of food and medicine have sent Venezuelans into the streets.
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from...
News in English
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from the US
Jose Castillo's fear since Donald Trump became president turned into terror. The man who lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years fled his home country after gangs threatened to kill him. A few months ago, he stopped driving and sought shelter at a church in New York. From there, he asked the Canadian government for asylum.
'We've turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attack...
Latin America
'We turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attacks in Colombia and now fight against them
Gina Potes and Patricia Espitia were attacked with acid in Colombia, a country with one of the highest number of attacks of this kind. They have created a sisterhood, which they have used to help other victims and raise awareness about these brutal attacks.
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
Latin America
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
As the legend goes, a UFO landed in Capilla del Monte in 1986, leaving a mark on the side of the Pajarillo mountains. Since then, this Argentinian village has lived off UFO tourism. It's currently hosting its annual Alien Festival.
EXCLUSIVE: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended studen...
Donald Trump
Exclusive video: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended students, and got him thrown off stage
The young White House adviser who is one of the president's preferred spokesmen once ran for election at his California high school. His stump speech was found racially offensive by many students as you can see in this video obtained exclusively by Univision. He was escorted off the stage by high school staff.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio that...
Health
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio station that broadcasts from a psychiatric ward
A group of Argentines diagnosed with mental illness set up a radio station from where they broadcast their experiences
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
México
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
This is the story of how land along the frontier between the U.S. and Mexico passed through Spanish and Mexican hands before becoming part of the United States. In those days there was no wall.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Immigration
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
Fidel Castro's story through baseball and the Cuban players who abandone...
Sports
Cuba's baseball exodus
How Fidel Castro's plan to save Cuban baseball unraveled. The once mighty amateur baseball champions have lost much of their talent in recent years to U.S. Major League Baseball. Now the Cuban government is in discussions with MLB to stop the desertions. But will a Trump presidency make that more difficult?
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
Environment
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
A half-century of armed conflict has left behind 8 million victims in Colombia. It has also affected the country's unique natural resources. We explore the war’s impact on Colombia’s environment.
Miguel Reyes
Running for Ayotzinapa
Latin America
Running for Ayotzinapa
Forty three students in Mexico were abducted two years ago, and to this day, none have ever been found. When his son Jorge disappeared, New York City plumber Antonio Tizapa began to run marathons, not to win, but to send a message at the end of each race: he won’t stop until he finds his son or the truth about what really happened on that shameful day. On Sunday, Antonio and 20 friends will be running the New York City Marathon.
Court files reappear in embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubi...
Noticias
The embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubio's brother-in-law
The U.S. Senator is in a close race for re-election in Florida. Now comes new revelations about the cocaine smuggling house Rubio briefly shared with his brother-in-law. Prize-winning journalist Tim Elfrink with the Miami New Times explains the significance of the court papers.
Shows Más
Beatriz Delgado no logró cautivar al jurado con la canción 'Tres veces t... 2:00
La Reina de la Canción
Beatriz Delgado no logró cautivar al jurado con la canción 'Tres veces te engañé'
La participante se adelantó en la canción y tuvo un inicio poco afinado, errores que le puede costar su permanencia en la competencia.
Carmen lucha para no irse de la competencia interpretando 'Detrás de mi... 2:07
La Reina de la Canción
Carmen lucha para no irse de la competencia interpretando 'Detrás de mi ventana'
La participante sacó adelante su interpretación remediando la desafinación que tuvo en su última presentación.
Participante se desmaya en pleno show de 'La Reina de la Canción' justo... 0:22
La Reina de la Canción
Participante se desmaya en pleno show de 'La Reina de la Canción' justo después de ser salvada
La concursante estaba amenazada minutos antes y al ser salvada la producción comenzó a cerrar la noche. Nadie se dio cuenta de que Carmen Ríos se desplomaba sobre el escenario.
La concursante sufri&oacute; un desmayo al conocer los resultados de la...
La Reina de la Canción
Se desmaya una concursante de La Reina de la Canción tras evitar ser eliminada
En el programa del jueves se vivieron momentos de tensión cuando Carmen Ríos perdió el conocimiento y tuvieron que intervenir los servicios de emergencia.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Investigan el caso de un perro que habría sido baleado por la policía en... 0:34
Univision 34 Los Angeles
Investigan el caso de un perro que habría sido baleado por la policía en Hollywood
Los agentes recibieron una llamada sobre la presencia de un animal presuntamente peligroso dentro de la tienda Disney Studios.
Fiscal general de Venezuela denuncia "ruptura del orden constitucional"
América Latina
Fiscal de Venezuela desafía con una acción legal la Constituyente de Maduro
En el documento que presentó ante la sala del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia cuestiona la decisión de que no se haga referendo para decidir si se va a una Constituyente. Pregunta a los magistrados si en Venezuela perdió vigencia la democracia participativa.
“Si terminan la huelga podrían beneficiarse de cien millones adicionales... 2:06
Huelgas
“Si terminan la huelga podrían beneficiarse de cien millones adicionales que el gobierno está dispuesto a aportarle a la Universidad”, afirma Lourdes Ramos
La vicepresidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de Puerto Rico, Lourdes Ramos, nos habla sobre el futuro del presupuesto presentado por el gobernador Ricardo Rosselló este miércoles.
Una agente de la Oficina de Aduanas y Protecci&oacute;n Fronteriza (CBP)...
Frontera EEUU México
La expresión “fuck mexicans”, visas confiscadas, 16 asilos negados y otros abusos de agentes fronterizos registrados en un reporte
Los elementos de la Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza (CBP) también habrían incurrido en acoso sexual, maltrato verbal e incluso agresiones físicas, según un informe elaborado por un grupo de derechos civiles.
Por: Isaias Alvarado
Más Deportes Más
Raúl Jiménez colocó el 2-0 desde los once pasos 1:45
México
Raúl Jiménez colocó el 2-0 desde los once pasos
Tras una clara falta sobre Carlos Vela, el delantero del Benfica cobró perfectamente su pena máxima.
¡Vaya Golazo de Jesús Manuel Corona para el 1-0 sobre Irlanda! 1:22
México
¡Vaya Golazo de Jesús Manuel Corona para el 1-0 sobre Irlanda!
De crack: Tecatito se inventó una extraordinaria jugada individual y el Tri ya gana en Nueva Jersey.
'Burrito' Hernández, con un pie en Copa Confederaciones en lugar de Jesú... 0:47
México
'Burrito' Hernández, con un pie en Copa Confederaciones en lugar de Jesús Dueñas
El futbolista del Pachuca le ha llenado el ojo a Juan Carlos Osorio y podría ser el sustituo del jugador de Tigres en la próxima Copa Confederaciones.
¡Strike! ‘Tecatito’ desperdició con este grave error el 1-0 para el Tri 0:41
México
¡Strike! ‘Tecatito’ desperdició con este grave error el 1-0 para el Tri
Tras una gran jugada de Carlos Vela, Jesús Manuel Corona ‘abanicó’ su disparo final cuando se encontraba pleno en el área.