Donald Trump speaking to Cuban-American Bay of Pigs veterans in Miami on October 25, 2016
United States

Trump maybe headed to Miami June 16 for Cuba policy announcement

Trump maybe headed to Miami June 16 for Cuba policy announcement

Trump is widely expected to roll back parts of President Obama's historic initiative to normalize relations with Cuba, though it's unclear how far he will go.

Univision digital reporter
Por:
David Adams
Donald Trump speaking to Cuban-American Bay of Pigs veterans in Miami on...
Donald Trump speaking to Cuban-American Bay of Pigs veterans in Miami on October 25, 2016

President Donald Trump plans to travel to Miami next Friday to announce changes to U.S.-Cuba policy, raising speculation that he could unravel a two-and-a-half year old rapprochment between the two former Cold War enemies, several sources told Univision.

However, the White House told Univision there was "no set date" or location for the announcemnet.

It remains unclear exactly what the changes will be and how far the president plans to go to satisfy hardline Cuban American exiles in Miami who have been demanding a roll back of former President Barack Obama's policy of normalizing relations with the communist-run island.

One source told Univision that while the timing of the announcement had been finalized, White House staff are still working on the details. "Decision has been made directionally. Will be June 16th. Substance is still being finalized," one source told Univision.

The announcement could coincide with a major conference on Central America to be held next Thursday and Friday at Florida International University and the United States Southern Command military headquarters.

Vice president Mike Pence as well as three Cabinet members - Foreign Secretary Rex Tillerson, Homeland Security chief John Kelly and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin - are taking part in the conference.

The trip would be Trump’s first to Miami as president, a city he visited several times during the election campaign. Since being elected he has frequently visited his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach and a nearby golf course he owns. He also owns the Trump National Doral golf resort in Miami.

The White House said in February that Cuba policy was under comprehensive inter-agency review, raising speculation that a major overhaul could be in the works.

During the campaign Trump promised to take a hard look at Obama's policy of engagement with Cuba launched in December 2014 that has seen a massive boom in tourism between the two former Cold War enemies, including a dramatic increase in airline flights as well as cruises.

Although he fared poorly in South Florida on election day, Trump won the support of older Cuban Americans, many of whom are now hoping to see Obama's policy thrown overboard.

“It would be horrible to reverse course:” Cuba’s private sector fears arrival of Trump Univision

Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Miami Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, both Republicans of Cuban descent, have pressured the Trump administration to undo parts of Obama's policy.

“I am absolutely confident that the president is going to deliver on his word, on his commitments,” Diaz-Balart told the Miami Herald in a recent interview. “He was very clear that he thought that President Obama in essence got nothing in exchange for the concessions he gave to the Castro regime.”

A number of members of Congress who favor closer U.S.-Cuba ties have urged Trump to maintain Obama’s approach. Last month a record number of 54 U.S. senators reintroduced legislation to repeal all restrictions on travel to Cuba, indicating that legislative support for U.S.-Cuba engagement is growing on Capitol Hill.

Several U.S. Senators met with National Security Advisor General H.R. McMaster on Thursday urging the White House not to make any changes.

"Engagement with Cuba supports U.S. national security interests," according to a letter to McMaster and Tillerson signed by three Republican Senators, Jeff Flake of Arizona, Mike Enzi of Wyoming, and John Boozman of Arkansas, which cited cooperation on counter-terrorism activities, border control, and drug interdiction.

"Should the U.S. revert to its position of diplomatic, cultural and economic isolation, Cuba could very well revert to becoming a client state of nations that view U.S. interests as counter to their own," they wrote.

Despite the frequency of White House leaks, little has emerged to indicate which way the president is leaning. Despite pressure from Cubans in Miami for deep changes most experts do not expect Trump to cut diplomatic ties with Cuba after they were renewed by Obama in the summer of 2015.

Among the options that may be under consideration are tightening restrictions on U.S. firms seeking to do business with Cuban state firms linked to the all-powerful military and re-imposing stricter rules on Americans traveling there, experts say.

Cuban American hardliners in Miami would like to see specific restrictions on members of the Cuban government receiving any kind of economic benefit from U.S. business investments and loosening of financial controls.

Since Obama relaxed restrictions, U.S. companies have begun exploring business opportunities in Cuba, from hotels to telephone and internet ventures. But there has been little U.S. investment there so far, largely due to Cuba's own political system, which officially rejects capitalism.

Trump could also intensify pressure on Cuba over its human rights record, the island's most vulnerable issue. Although the number of long term political prisoners in Cuba has fallen, "short-term arbitrary arrests of human rights defenders, independent journalists, and others have increased dramatically in recent years," according to Human Rights Watch.

In photos: After Obama's visit, Cubans still waiting for change
Trump maybe headed to Miami June 16 for Cuba policy announcement Screen...
Six months on, most Cubans are still waiting to see any concrete benefit from President Obama's historic trip to the island. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Trump maybe headed to Miami June 16 for Cuba policy announcement Screen...
Many Cubans still refer to Obama's visit optimistically as a watershed moment that at the very least marked an irreversible improvement in relations between the two countries. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Trump maybe headed to Miami June 16 for Cuba policy announcement Screen...
Cruise ships are now arriving in Cuba from the United States for the first time in half a century. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Trump maybe headed to Miami June 16 for Cuba policy announcement Screen...
As American tourists stepped off a cruise ship from Miami recently, photos were taken and a few dollars exchanged, a scene unthinkable even a few months ago. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Trump maybe headed to Miami June 16 for Cuba policy announcement Screen...
There is no question after the Obama visit that Cuba has turned its sights on the United States as a lifeline for its economy. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Trump maybe headed to Miami June 16 for Cuba policy announcement Screen...
Rusbelt Quignon, 37, said: “People made high expectations that when Obama came everything would open up completely. It’s not like that."
 Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Trump maybe headed to Miami June 16 for Cuba policy announcement Screen...
While many Cubans privately harbor strong feelings bordering on anger about the need for improvements to their quality of life, in public they tend to be more stoic about the pace of change. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Trump maybe headed to Miami June 16 for Cuba policy announcement Screen...
Besides the tourism sector, it's also been pretty slim pickings for U.S. corporations looking to invest in Cuba. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Trump maybe headed to Miami June 16 for Cuba policy announcement Screen...
Most of the tourists coming to Cuba hail from Europe or Latin America, but some say more and more Americans are showing up. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Trump maybe headed to Miami June 16 for Cuba policy announcement Screen...
“We thought they would come quickly and so far we haven’t seen any changes,” said Yosel Betancourt, a 37-year-old bicycle taxi driver in a t-shirt and shorts hunting for clients to offer a ride in Havana’s Central Park. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Trump maybe headed to Miami June 16 for Cuba policy announcement Screen...
“At the end of the day what people need is for the doors that are closed to open so that the people can have a better life. That’s what we want,” said Betancourt, who complained he didn’t have the money to buy his daughter a backpack and water bottle for the new school year. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Trump maybe headed to Miami June 16 for Cuba policy announcement Screen...
“Before Obama arrived the conservative forces were trying to delay the process. They didn’t like Obama’s visit at all,” said Carlos Alzugaray, a retired Cuban diplomat in Havana. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Trump maybe headed to Miami June 16 for Cuba policy announcement Screen...
There’s a saying in Cuba that there are only two seasons, “summer and hell.” Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Trump maybe headed to Miami June 16 for Cuba policy announcement Screen...
At this time of year Havana’s unrelenting heat and humidity, broken only by torrential thunderstorms, is always a test of patience for a long-suffering population mostly not equipped with air conditioning. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
