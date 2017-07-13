publicidad
As of Wednesday, there were 126 voting locations set up.
United States

These are the U.S. cities where Venezuelans can vote in Sunday's plebiscite

These are the U.S. cities where Venezuelans can vote in Sunday's plebiscite

The opposition has set up more than 120 polling stations where Venezuelans can express whether they agree with Maduro's Constituent Assembly and whether they want a general election. Here's what you need to participate in the plebiscite from abroad.

Por: Univision
As of Wednesday, there were 126 voting locations set up.
As of Wednesday, there were 126 voting locations set up.

The Venezuelan opposition will face the government of President Nicolás Maduro this Sunday, but in a much different form than the protests flooding the streets of Venezuelan cities for more than 100 days.

On this occasion the National Assembly has used its parliamentary majority to call a plebiscite, in which Venezuelans will vote for whether they approve or reject the Constituent Assembly promoted by Maduro and if they want general elections. Venezuelans are set to elect more than 500 representatives to the assembly on July 30, which will be tasked with rewriting the 1999 Constitution. Through the assembly, Maduro has said he plans to “annihilate” his detractors, close parliament and design a custom state.

publicidad

The opposition has branded the assembly as "fraudulent" and wants a "government of national unity."

Although Sunday's plebiscite will not be binding because it does not have the endorsement and organization of the National Electoral Council (CNE), it's intended to express voter opposition to Maduro.

All Venezuelans over 18 can vote. The opposition has arranged polling stations in some 200 cities in 78 countries.

In the U.S. alone, more than 126 polling stations have been set up in different cities, which gives a sense of the scope of Venezuelan migration to the United States.

Where is voting taking place?

Click on the points of the map for more details:

What is being voted on?

The three questions that voters will find on the ballot are:

1. Do you reject and ignore the formation of a Constituent Assembly proposed by Nicolás Maduro, without the prior approval of the people of Venezuela? Yes or no?

2. Do you demand the National Armed Forces and all public officials obey and defend the Constitution of 1999, and support the decisions of the National Assembly? Yes or no?

3. Do you approve of the renewal of public powers in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the holding of free and transparent elections, as well as the formation of a government of national unity to restore constitutional order? Yes or no?

What's needed to vote abroad?

Venezuelans who wish to vote at the polling stations in hundreds of cities in 78 countries must present their identity card or official document proving their Venezuelan nationality, such as their passport.

In photos: A pro-government group burst into Venezuela's National Assembly
Diputados opositores luchan contra miembros de colectivos chavistas en l...
Opposition deputies fought with so-called Chavista 'colectivos,' a pro-government quasi-militia.
Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Colectivos AN
Government supporters entered the National Assembly building after Venezuela's Vice President, Tarek El Aissami, led a solemn session to mark the country's 206th anniversary of independence from Spain. Foto: JUAN BARRETO/Getty Images | Univision
Colectivos en la An
Opposition lawmaker José Guerra alleged some of the attackers were armed with guns. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Colectivos en la An
Opposition deputy Américo de Grazia, was wounded by supporters of President Nicolás Maduro after entering the National Assembly. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Colectivos en la Asamblea Nacional
Opposition deputy Franco Casella is attacked by supporters of of the government of President Nicolás Maduro. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Colectivos en An
Workers at the National Assembly also came under attack from government supporters. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Colectivos An
A government supporters falls to the ground during a fight with opposition legislators in the National Assembly. July 5, 2017 Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
Colectivos en la An
Opposition deputies Luis Stefanelli and Leonardo Regnault, after government supporters attacked the Congress on Wednesday (July 5, 2017) Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
Pro-government activists try to break through the doors of parliament. T...
Pro-government activists try to break through the doors of parliament. The corridor that leads to the Chamber of Sessions was stained with blood after the brawl.
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Un partidario del gobierno herido intenta abandonar el edificio de la As...
A wounded government supporter tries to leave the National Assembly building. Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
&quot;Paz??? Este es el resultado de su odio y su ambición. Son unos ase...
Opposition deputy Juan Requesens posted this photo on Twitter, and wrote: "Peace??? This is the result of their hate and ambition. They are murderers." Foto: @JuanRequesens/Twitter | Univision
Colectivos en la An
Opposition legislator Luis Stefanelli helps a government supporters wounded in fighting between rival political supporters. Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Colectivos en AN
As many as five opposition deputies with the MUD (Table of Democratic Unity) were injured, according to the National Assembly president, Julio Borges. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
El primer vicepresidente de la Cámara, Freddy Guevara, acusó a la Guardi...
The first vice president of the House of Deputies, Freddy Guevara, accused the National Guard of failing to protect the Congress, and "permitting" the attack. Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
Colectivos en la Asamblea Nacional
A masked pro-government activist kicks out at opposition legislator Franco Casella. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Un trabajador del parlamento recibe tratamiento médico, luego de resulta...
A National Assembly worker receives medical attention.
Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
Colectivos An
This pro-government supporters was briefly detained by National Guards and later freed. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Relacionado
Leopoldo López’s followers protest to demand his release.
What does Leopoldo López’s house arrest represent in the midst of the Venezuelan crisis?
The ruling comes days after the assault on the parliament perpetrated by pro-government militias, and amidst months of street protests against the government of Nicolas Maduro.
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
promoCaliforniaENG
10 jul, 2017 | 05:34 PM
Hispanics will make up half of California’s population by 2060
Mariano Zafra
Promo This is America
13 jul, 2017 | 02:28 PM
Between fear and pride: in hostile climate, Hispanics wonder if it's still safe to speak Spanish
María Sánchez Díez
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from...
News in English
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from the US
Jose Castillo's fear since Donald Trump became president turned into terror. The man who lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years fled his home country after gangs threatened to kill him. A few months ago, he stopped driving and sought shelter at a church in New York. From there, he asked the Canadian government for asylum.
EXCLUSIVE: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended studen...
Donald Trump
Exclusive video: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended students, and got him thrown off stage
The young White House adviser who is one of the president's preferred spokesmen once ran for election at his California high school. His stump speech was found racially offensive by many students as you can see in this video obtained exclusively by Univision. He was escorted off the stage by high school staff.
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
México
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
This is the story of how land along the frontier between the U.S. and Mexico passed through Spanish and Mexican hands before becoming part of the United States. In those days there was no wall.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Immigration
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
Court files reappear in embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubi...
Noticias
The embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubio's brother-in-law
The U.S. Senator is in a close race for re-election in Florida. Now comes new revelations about the cocaine smuggling house Rubio briefly shared with his brother-in-law. Prize-winning journalist Tim Elfrink with the Miami New Times explains the significance of the court papers.
An artist's beautiful statement about the U.S.-Mexico border
Rise Up As One
An artist's beautiful statement about the U.S.-Mexico border
Artist Enrique Chiu is trying to transform the U.S.- Mexico border one paint stroke at a time. Eight years ago, Chiu started inviting people to paint the wall with the aim of uniting people at the border.
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: PART FOUR:
Latin America
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: The evidence
The evidence against El Chapo: undercover recordings, intercepted communications, protected witnesses’ declarations, drug seizures, and a confession. As U.S. prosecutors prepare their case against the world's most feared drug trafficker, this is what the government's case is built around.
Miami Says Goodbye to José Fernández (1992-2016)
Sports
Miami says goodbye to José Fernández (1992-2016)
Family, friends and fans turned out on Wednesday to pay their last respects to Miami Marlins pitching ace, José Fernández who died in a boating accident early Sunday.
Alicia Machado tells Univision's Jorge Ramos how Trump humiliated her
Politics
Alicia Machado tells Univision's Jorge Ramos how Trump humiliated her
Machado was crowned Miss Universe in 1996. A few months later, she gained weight. As a result, Trump planned a media event for journalists to watch her work out, she told Ramos.
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade
Sports
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade
The Rio 2016 Paralympics are underway in Brazil. Univision takes a look at real people who have overcome life-changing obstacles. This series is about their power to defy the odds and shatter preconceived notions of their limitations.
Out of breath: Exercising in one of the most polluted areas in the US
Environment
Out of breath: Exercising in one of the United States' most polluted areas
Exercise or stay inside. This is the dilemma that the inhabitants of Wilmington, California face everyday. The air quality is among the worst of the United States due to the closeness of 5 refineries, the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as well as several highways. “We go out running, and after a few minutes my nose hurts and it’s hard to breathe”, said Jhovana Ruelas.
Nacho Corbella
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Immigration
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Yaxeni and Ricardo, from the Houston-based Los Luzeros de Rioverde, denounce deportation in their new song "El Descendiente." The duo hasn't yet graduated from elementary school, but they've already put out two albums.
Jimmy Carter congratulates Panama on a “super job”
News in English
Jimmy Carter congratulates Panama on a “superb job”
The former US president signed the 1977 Canal treaties that gave control of the strategic waterway to Panama in 1999.
A year in the mouth of Donald Trump
Politics
A year in the mouth of Donald Trump
It has been a year since the real estate magnate announced his presidential bid. Here is the best (and worst) in a year of Trump.
Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Adele support Orlando LGBT community
News in English
Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Adele support Orlando LGBT community
Celebrities offer their support to the LGBT community in the aftermath of the shooting at Pulse Orlando.
Shows Más
Galilea Montijo
Hoy
Los hairsltyles de Galilea Montijo que querrás copiar
Lacio, ondulado, recogido, trenzado, el catálogo de peinados de Galilea Montijo es muy variado. Mira las distintas formas en las que ha lucido su cabello e inspírate con ellas.
Ana Patricia, Francisca y Alejandra tienen una relación amor-odio, ¡enté... 1:48
Despierta América
Ana Patricia, Francisca y Alejandra tienen una relación amor-odio, ¡entérate con quién!
Dicen que del odio al amor hay un paso, aunque en este caso son muchos pasos... Escucha lo que tienen qué decir Ana Patricia, Francisca Lachapel y Alejandra Espinoza de este dolor sin el que no pueden vivir.
Conoce a la gemela de Jennifer Lopez que se está robando todas las miradas 0:25
Despierta América
Conoce a la gemela de Jennifer Lopez que se está robando todas las miradas
La mujer llamada Janice Garay se ha vuelto famosa por su gran parecido, según varios usuarios, con la ‘Diva del Bronx’. Mira las fotos y juzga si en verdad son similares.
William Levy es muy 'machín' y Carmen Salinas lo defiende 1:14
Despierta América
William Levy es muy 'machín' y Carmen Salinas lo defiende
Una vez más la artista mexicana dio su opinión sobre algunas celebridades, entre las que se encuentra el actor cubano William Levy y también Tita Marbez, la viuda de Mario Moreno Ivanova, hijo de ‘Cantinflas’.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
La tierra se tragó una casa y afectó a otras diez en Land O' Lakes
Desastres Naturales
"En cuestión de minutos, el agujero se abrió": Un gran socavón se traga una casa y provoca la evacuación un vecindario de Tampa
La Cruz Roja está evaluando la posibilidad de abrir un refugio, en función a la cantidad de víctimas que se reporten durante la tarde.
Cerca de 100,000 venezolanos podrán participar del plebiscito contra la... 2:09
Edición Digital Miami
Cerca de 100,000 venezolanos podrán participar del plebiscito contra la constituyente este domingo en Florida
Para participar del plebiscito se han establecido casi 30 puntos de votación en el estado y se han destinado 3,500 voluntarios para la atención de los sufragantes. En el mundo se espera participación desde 500 ciudades ubicadas en 82 países. Los resultados oficiales serán emitidos desde Venezuela este mismo domingo.
Este viernes se sabría si Cid Torrez es condenado o absuelto por el ases... 1:40
Edición Digital Miami
Este viernes se sabría si Cid Torrez es condenado o absuelto por el asesinato de su esposa en Miramar
El jurado se ha reunido para tomar una decisión final sobre la suerte de Cid Torrez y solicitó observar nuevamente tres pruebas para llegar a una conclusión. La llamada al 911, el interrogatorio que le hicieron dos días después de los hechos y un documental que le realizó un canal local, son las evidencias que llamaron la atención del jurado.
Ford Mustang 2018
Ford
En 2018 cualquiera podrá quemar cauchos a bordo de un Ford Mustang nuevo
El Bloqueador Electrónico de Línea será equipo de norma en todas las versiones del Mustang el próximo año.
Por: Simón Gómez
Más Deportes Más
Alfredo Talavera
Copa Oro
Alfredo Talavera sale en defensa de Osorio: "Ya dejenlo en paz"
El portero del Toluca se mostró a favor del estratega colombiano y defendió su sistema de rotaciones.
Así va la MLS : Yangel Herrera, Jesse González entre los mejores jóvenes... 1:04
MLS
Así va la MLS : Yangel Herrera, Jesse González entre los mejores jóvenes de la liga
Te presentamos un top 5, con las mejor representación del talento joven en la MLS, en la actual temporada.
Greg Vanney, t&eacute;cnico de Toronto FC y su estrella Sebastian Giovinco.
MLS
Toronto FC respalda proceso ganador al extender contratos a gerente y técnico
Tim Bezbatchenko y Greg Vanney dieron a Toronto un giro de 360 grados. Los canadienses son candidatos a trofeos.
Nélson Semedo
Barcelona
Nélson Semedo fue presentado con el Barcelona: "Dejaré hasta la última gota de sudor"
El defensa portugués se definió como "un jugador con un gran amor por la camiseta, que no da ningún balón por perdido".