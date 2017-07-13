These are the U.S. cities where Venezuelans can vote in Sunday's plebiscite

The opposition has set up more than 120 polling stations where Venezuelans can express whether they agree with Maduro's Constituent Assembly and whether they want a general election. Here's what you need to participate in the plebiscite from abroad.
The Venezuelan opposition will face the government of President Nicolás Maduro this Sunday, but in a much different form than the protests flooding the streets of Venezuelan cities for more than 100 days.
On this occasion the National Assembly has used its parliamentary majority to call a plebiscite, in which Venezuelans will vote for whether they approve or reject the
Constituent Assembly promoted by Maduro and if they want general elections. Venezuelans are set to elect more than 500 representatives to the assembly on July 30, which will be tasked with rewriting the 1999 Constitution. Through the assembly, Maduro has said he plans to
“annihilate” his detractors, close parliament and design a custom state.
The opposition has branded the assembly as "fraudulent" and wants a "government of national unity."
Although Sunday's plebiscite will not be binding because it does not have the endorsement and organization of the National Electoral Council (CNE), it's intended to express voter opposition to Maduro.
All Venezuelans over 18 can vote. The opposition has arranged polling stations in some 200 cities in 78 countries.
In the U.S. alone, more than 126 polling stations have been set up in different cities, which gives a sense of the scope of Venezuelan migration to the United States.
Where is voting taking place?
Click on the points of the map for more details:
What is being voted on?
The three questions that voters will find on the ballot are:
1. Do you reject and ignore the formation of a Constituent Assembly proposed by Nicolás Maduro, without the prior approval of the people of Venezuela? Yes or no?
2. Do you demand the National Armed Forces and all public officials obey and defend the Constitution of 1999, and support the decisions of the National Assembly? Yes or no?
3. Do you approve of the renewal of public powers in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the holding of free and transparent elections, as well as the formation of a government of national unity to restore constitutional order? Yes or no?
What's needed to vote abroad?
Venezuelans who wish to vote at the polling stations in hundreds of cities in 78 countries must present their identity card or official document proving their Venezuelan nationality, such as their passport.
In photos: A pro-government group burst into Venezuela's National Assembly
Opposition deputies fought with so-called Chavista 'colectivos,' a pro-government quasi-militia.
Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Government supporters entered the National Assembly building after Venezuela's Vice President, Tarek El Aissami, led a solemn session to mark the country's 206th anniversary of independence from Spain.
Foto: JUAN BARRETO/Getty Images | Univision
Opposition lawmaker José Guerra alleged some of the attackers were armed with guns.
Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Opposition deputy Américo de Grazia, was wounded by supporters of President Nicolás Maduro after entering the National Assembly.
Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Opposition deputy Franco Casella is attacked by supporters of of the government of President Nicolás Maduro.
Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Workers at the National Assembly also came under attack from government supporters.
Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
A government supporters falls to the ground during a fight with opposition legislators in the National Assembly. July 5, 2017
Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
Opposition deputies Luis Stefanelli and Leonardo Regnault, after government supporters attacked the Congress on Wednesday (July 5, 2017)
Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
Pro-government activists try to break through the doors of parliament. The corridor that leads to the Chamber of Sessions was stained with blood after the brawl.
A wounded government supporter tries to leave the National Assembly building.
Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
Opposition deputy Juan Requesens posted this photo on Twitter, and wrote: "Peace??? This is the result of their hate and ambition. They are murderers."
Foto: @JuanRequesens/Twitter | Univision
Opposition legislator Luis Stefanelli helps a government supporters wounded in fighting between rival political supporters.
Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
As many as five opposition deputies with the MUD (Table of Democratic Unity) were injured, according to the National Assembly president, Julio Borges.
Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
The first vice president of the House of Deputies, Freddy Guevara, accused the National Guard of failing to protect the Congress, and "permitting" the attack.
Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
A masked pro-government activist kicks out at opposition legislator Franco Casella.
Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
A National Assembly worker receives medical attention.
Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
This pro-government supporters was briefly detained by National Guards and later freed.
Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision