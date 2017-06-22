publicidad
Trump supporters in Cairo, Georgia
United States

These are the five types of Trump voters and their feelings about Latinos

These are the five types of Trump voters and their feelings about Latinos

A new study provides details on the president’s various groups of supporters, whose vision on race and identity vary greatly. The most racist among them have cold feelings toward Latinos.

These are the five types of Trump voters and their feelings about Latino...
Por:
Fernando Peinado
Trump supporters in Cairo, Georgia
Trump supporters in Cairo, Georgia

The unexpected rise of Donald Trump and his far-reaching support has left many observers of American politics perplexed about who exactly is supporting him.

How many of them are the "deplorable" racists that Hillary Clinton spoke of? Did they vote for Trump because they believed in him or because they wanted to avoid a Clinton victory? Can Democrats win some of them back?

A new study, called The Five Types of Trump Voters, sheds light on the issue, fighting the widespread view that Trump's voters are a homogenous bloc and presenting them as a coalition with different interests, concerns and anxieties.

Lea esta nota en español.

The author, Emily Ekins of the Cato Institute, based her analysis on a macro-survey of 8,000 voters conducted in December and commissioned by the nonprofit Democracy Fund. The study is so comprehensive that it includes data on what Americans think about Latinos. The racist minority of Trump voters detest them but the rest of Americans have increasingly warm feelings towards them, it shows.

Hostility toward Latinos
Percentage of Trump voters who reported having cold feelings toward Latinos, Asians, black people and white people.
Latinos
Asians
Black people
White people
FUENTE: Democracy Fund Voter Study Group | UNIVISION


1. Staunch Conservatives (31 percent)

These are the classic conservatives who have been the backbone of the party. Although their positions do not correspond exactly to Trump’s, they supported him in the primaries and in the general election.

They are firm fiscal conservatives, who adhere to a moral traditionalism and have a conception of American identity and moderately nativist immigration. To be a good American, they consider it very important to have been born in the United States (47 percent), to have lived in the United States most of life (40 percent) or to be a Christian (37 percent). Although most (59 percent) say they have a warm feeling about Latinos, 21 percent have a cold feeling toward that ethnic group (23 percent have that feeling about black people and 12 percent about Asians).

publicidad

It is a group that seems to have been receptive to Trump's negative rhetoric about trade agreements. Although most continue to support increasing trade treaties, support has fallen compared to in 2012 (from 60 percent to 50 percent).

Support for Temporary Muslim Immigration Ban Distinguishes Trump Voters
Percentage of Trump voters that somewhat or strongly favor the temporary ban on Muslim immigration.
FUENTE: Democracy Fund Voter Study Group | UNIVISION

They rely on an individual's ability to make progress on their own and, unlike other Trump voters, they do not believe the system is manipulated to favor elites.

They tend to be older, more males than females, from the upper-middle class and with lower levels of education than the average American. This is the group that most follows Fox News and tends to rely almost exclusively on the conservative television network to receive political information.

2. American Preservationists (20 percent)

This is the group that believes the white race and traditional culture are the most important elements of American identity. In economic terms they tend to defend progressive and anti-elite positions.

Its members are those with the lowest incomes of all Trump voter groups and also have low levels of education. Although members of this group say that religion is "more important" to them, they also attend church the least regularly.

publicidad

They have the most people in Medicaid of any group, with the most disabilities and smokers. Although they watch a lot of television, they do not follow news channels like Fox News and are the least informed about politics.

Relacionado
Stephen Miller quoted former president Teddy Roosevelt on his high schoo...
How White House advisor Stephen Miller went from pestering Hispanic students to designing Trump's immigration policy

It is the group with the most hostile positions toward minorities and in particular toward Latinos. In fact, their opinion of Latinos is more negative than that of other minorities. In order to be a real American, they consider it "very important" to have been born in the U.S. (69 percent), to have lived most of life in the U.S. (67 percent), to be a Christian (59 percent) or to be of European descent 47 percent).

A slight majority of this group believes that discrimination against whites has become as big a problem as discrimination against other groups. It is the most hostile group toward Latinos. Some 35 percent said they felt cold towards them, while 29 percent said they felt that way towards blacks and 24 percent towards Asians.

They defend obedience to authority and believe that the death penalty is not imposed enough.

publicidad

3. The ‘Freemarketeers’ (25 percent)

The most important aspect of those in this group is that many of their political preferences are pitted against Trump's rhetoric and preferences of other Trump voter groups. They are in favor of reducing the size of government. They favor free trade and have moderate to liberal positions on immigration and race. This group’s vote for Trump is less about enthusiasm for the Republican candidate and more a rejection of his rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Mostly they come from the West, they are men, they have high incomes and a lot of education, and they are the best informed of all of Trump's voter groups.

They are also more cosmopolitan, they are more likely to meet people from the LGBT community, and they watch TV and smoke less.

They are the Trump voters with the best opinion of Latinos - 76 percent have a warm feeling towards them - and members of other races. It is the group for which race is a less important element of their identity (only for 17 percent). Only two percent responded that it is very important to be of European descent to be a good American. Eighty-eight percent believe that diversity must be accepted to be a good American.

But despite being the most tolerant Trump supporters, 63 percent support the Muslim ban.

4. Anti-Elites (19 percent)

This group of Trump supporters tends to be economically progressive, believes that the system is corrupt and takes relatively more moderate positions on U.S. immigration, race and identity than other conservatives. They are also the group most likely to favor political compromise.

Relacionado
President Donald Trump in Trump Tower in New York.
Trump will not reduce crime by shutting the door on immigration

About 12 percent of respondents harbor cold feelings towards Latinos, while 13 percent feel the same way about Asians and 15 percent about blacks.

Most reject the “traditional” label. They are the most liberal about same-sex marriage and abortion.

This group is the closest to the Democrats but takes less liberal positions on legal immigration and the Muslim immigration ban. According to Ekins, the candidates of the Democratic Party who moderate their positions in immigration could win these votes. A quarter of them voted for Obama in the 2012 election.

5. The Disengaged (five percent)

This is a small group that does not know much about politics but trusts Trump as the man with the ability to fix problems. What they do know is that they feel alienated from institutions and elites and are skeptical about immigration.

publicidad

They are voters who do not pay a lot of attention to politics. Most respond "I do not know" to questions about climate change, free trade or taxes. As with American preservationists, Latinos are the most rejected minority. Some 23 percent have cold feelings towards them, 18 percent feel this way towards blacks and six percent towards Asians.

They are young, mostly women and their education and income levels are moderate. They are also less religious than other Trump voter groups.

"Solidarity" with Latinos and Muslims

A number of earlier studies claimed that racism was the engine that drove Trump to power, but according to Ekins's study, the vision of Trump voters about race and American identity varies widely. The study does not perceive a dramatic change in the perception of minorities with respect to data from the same survey in 2012.

Ekins and others have warned that the fact that most racists support Trump does not mean that Trump's sympathizers are mostly racist. But the fact that they voted for Trump suggests they did not care about being associated with the candidate's more intolerant base or his hostile rhetoric against minorities.

What united Trump's voters was his rejection of Hillary Clinton and a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants (but not hostility against immigrants), support for the immigration ban on Muslims, and the perception that their economic status had worsened over the previous year.

Americans warmed up to Latinos between 2012 and 2016
Percentage of voters who reported having warm feelings toward Latinos between 2012 and 2016.
2012
2016
FUENTE: Democracy Fund Voter Study Group | UNIVISION


For many Trump voters, rejection of undocumented immigrants is explained by increased security concerns, according to Ekins. "Where we saw a change over 2012 is in concerns over the Islamic State (ISIS) group and terrorism," says Ekins. "Trump benefited from increased support after the Paris bombings of November 2015."

Trump's more racist voters, called "American preservationists" by Ekins, have a more unfavorable view of Latinos than other minorities such as Asians or Blacks, but overall the image of Latinos has actually improved since 2012.

"Contrary to the negative things Trump said about Latinos, the view of American voters on Latinos improved either out of solidarity or because they do not want to be associated with racists," according to Ekins. A similar pattern is observed in opinions about Muslims.

publicidad


publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
La mansi&oacute;n estilo mediterr&aacute;neo de cinco cuartos y seis ba&...
Latin America
21 jun, 2017 | 05:24 PM
How former Mexican governors used the United States to embezzle billions of dollars
Peniley Ramírez
The three MS-13 fugitives (left to right): Jesse Pérez, Jorge Alberto Ra...
01 jun, 2017 | 01:08 PM
The violent history of three fugitive leaders of the MS-13 gang in Los Angeles
Isaias Alvarado
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Donald Trump propone usar paneles solares en el muro fronterizo para que...
Edicion Digital Nueva York
Donald Trump propone usar paneles solares en el muro fronterizo para que México "pague menos"
La edificación del muro en la frontera con México fue una de las promesas de Trump durante su campaña a la presidencia y su financiamiento fue desestimado por el Congreso de Estados Unidos durante la aprobación del presupuesto fiscal.
Muro fronterizo sería construido con paneles solares para que produzca e...
Despierta América
Muro fronterizo sería construido con paneles solares para que produzca energía y se pague por sí mismo, según Trump
Así lo dio a conocer el mandatario durante su visita a Iowa, sin embargo, Jorge Silva, exportavoz de la campaña de Hillary Clinton, dice que es una tontería que Trump piense que México pagará ese muro.
El Trump-iezo del día: al presidente le falta informarse
Política
El Trump-iezo del día: al presidente le falta informarse
Duro y directo, Arturito ‘El Camarógrafo’ narró que hoy en un evento, Trump lanzó como una nueva iniciativa la ley migratoria que ya existe.
Muro fronterizo se construiría con paneles solares para que México pague...
Noticiero Univision
Muro fronterizo se construiría con paneles solares para que México pague "menos", según Trump
Durante un discurso en Iowa, el mandatario aseguró que con su idea se creará energía y se autofinanciará la obra. En su intervención también hizo referencia a la lucha contra la pandilla MS13 y acusó a los inmigrantes de usar los servicios sociales sin tener derecho.
Demócratas evalúan estrategias para frenar la racha ganadora republicana...
Noticiero Univision
Demócratas evalúan estrategias para frenar la racha ganadora republicana en elecciones especiales
El partido demócrata no ha logrado capitalizar la impopularidad del presidente Trump. Este martes su candidato en la elección especial de Georgia perdió un escaño en el Congreso, convirtiéndose en la cuarta derrota que han sufrido desde que Trump asumió la presidencia.
¿Qué está haciendo el Presidente y el Congreso para proteger al país de...
Noticiero Univision
¿Qué está haciendo el Presidente y el Congreso para proteger al país de los ciberataques?
Funcionarios de inteligencia confirmaron la interferencia de hackers rusos y advirtieron que habían tratado de tener acceso a las computadoras electorales de 21 estados.
Presidente Trump felicita a Karen Handel tras ganar elecciones por el 6t...
Despierta América
Presidente Trump felicita a Karen Handel tras ganar elecciones por el 6to. distrito de Georgia
La republicana ganó por seis puntos porcentuales a su contrincante demócrata Jon Ossoff. Mientras que el mandatario indicó en su cuenta de Twitter “felicitaciones a Karen Handel (…) un trabajo fantástico, estamos muy orgullosos de ti”, aseguró el presidente.
¿Qué pidió realmente Donald Trump en su presupuesto para temas de inmigr...
Inmigración
¿Qué pidió realmente Donald Trump en su presupuesto para temas de inmigración?
La abogada experta en inmigración, Noemí Ramírez, explica que el presidente de Estados Unidos está buscando crear un mecanismo donde se impida el ingreso de personas al país y se realicen deportaciones a un nivel mucho más alto que cualquier otra administración. Por esta razón pretende extender los centros de detención, aumentar los agentes de ICE y fronterizos e involucrar al Departamento de Justicia para que las personas que son detenidas en la frontera sean penalizadas, entre otras cosas.
El Trump-iezo del día: El presidente Trump y sus restricciones a la prensa
Gobierno
El Trump-iezo del día: El presidente Trump y sus restricciones a la prensa
Arturito nos habla de las similitudes entre los presidentes Donald Trump y Enrique Peña Nieto.
Refugiado hondureño de 8 años de edad busca ablandarle el corazón a Dona...
Noticiero Univision
Refugiado hondureño de 8 años de edad busca ablandarle el corazón a Donald Trump con una carta sobre la libertad
Raúl Ortiz, quien llegó a Washington D. C. desde Illinois en el Día Mundial de los Refugiados porque quiere permanecer en Estados Unidos, dijo que cuando tenía 5 años fue secuestrado en su país natal "por personas malas que se llevan a los niños lejos de sus padres por dinero". Él es uno de los miles de menores que cruzaron solos la frontera con México.
AILA y American Immigration Council inician campaña para reclutar y entr...
Noticiero Univision
AILA y American Immigration Council inician campaña para reclutar y entrenar a abogados
La Asociación Americana de Abogados de Inmigración (AILA) y American Immigration Council, las organizaciones de inmigración más reconocidas en Estados Unidos, realizan capacitaciones para profesionales que ejercen en otras ramas legales con el fin de enfrentar la demanda en el país de estos expertos por el súbito incremento del 40% en el número de arrestos.
Beneficiarios de DACA en Arizona tendrán que pagar más en colegios comun...
Noticiero Univision
Beneficiarios de DACA en Arizona tendrán que pagar más en colegios comunitarios y universidades estatales
El juez Kenton Jones de la Corte de Apelaciones manifestó que fue equivocada la decisión tomada en el 2015 a favor de inmigrantes bajo el amparo de la Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA) que les permitió obtener beneficios estatales por el permiso de presencia legal en Estados Unidos.
Trump ordenó al Departamento de Justicia la introducción de un escrito a...
Noticiero Univision
Trump ordenó al Departamento de Justicia la introducción de un escrito a favor de la ley SB4 en la corte federal de San Antonio, Texas
Una demanda interpuesta por ciudades y condados del estado intenta frenar la medida, que prohíbe santuarios para indocumentados dentro del territorio y que obligaría a los líderes locales a eliminar sus políticas sobre protección de inmigrantes desde el primero de septiembre. El 58% de texanos apoya la colaboración de la policía con autoridades migratorias y el 53% acepta que oficiales verifiquen el estatus migratorio de los detenidos, según una encuesta de la Universidad de Texas en Austin y The Texas Tribune.
Presidente Trump estudia prohibir viajes de estadounidenses a Corea del...
Noticiero Univision
Presidente Trump estudia prohibir viajes de estadounidenses a Corea del Norte
Dos bombarderos supersónicos de Estados Unidos sobrevolaron este martes la península de Corea, en una aparente demostración de fuerza por la muerte del estudiante Otto Warmbier y el encarcelamiento de otros tres norteamericanos.
¿Te gustaría ir a la playa con el presidente Trump?, un traje de baño te...
Edicion Digital
¿Te gustaría ir a la playa con el presidente Trump?, un traje de baño te lo permitiría
Con la llegada del verano, la playa se vuelve uno de los sitios donde se impone la moda. Una empresa está vendiendo un traje de baño con la cara del presidente Trump en primer plano y con un gesto bastante particular. ¿Lo usarías?
El Trump-iezo del día: El presidente sigue metido en contradicciones
Política
El Trump-iezo del día: El presidente sigue metido en contradicciones
Arturito nos habla de la más reciente confusión en torno a si el presidente Trump es investigado o no.
Shows Más
Mira cómo se verían algunos de nuestros conductores si fueran emojis 3:45
Despierta América
Mira cómo se verían algunos de nuestros conductores si fueran emojis
Luis Sandoval se metió hasta las entrañas de los estudios de animación de 'The Emoji Movie', y tras ver que se pueden crear emoticons de cualquier cosa o persona, se puso a pensar: ¿cómo se verían nuestros conductores si fueran un emoji?
Julio César Chávez estuvo a punto del suicido por su adicción a la cocaí... 4:54
El Gordo y La Flaca
Julio César Chávez estuvo a punto del suicido por su adicción a la cocaína? Mira todo lo que nos contó
Hablamos con el campeón mundial y tocamos temas fuertes cómo sus adicciones por el alcohol y las drogas y cómo esto afectó su carrera.
Laura León quiere jacuzzi con Raúl y lo comprobó con este mensaje que le... 2:18
El Gordo y La Flaca
Laura León quiere jacuzzi con Raúl y lo comprobó con este mensaje que le mandó
Agarren lápiz y papel porque 'La tesorito' nos contó cómo se mantiene tan bien a su edad y además aprovechó nuestras cámaras para mandarle un mensaje bien claro a nuestro Raúl de Molina.
Una supuesta ex mujer de Joan Sebastian dice que a ella le corresponde p... 4:40
El Gordo y La Flaca
Una supuesta ex mujer de Joan Sebastian dice que a ella le corresponde parte de su herencia
Se complica todavía más la herencia del fallecido cantante ya que ahora apareció una mujer que asegura tener derechos sobre los bienes que dejó 'El Rey del Jaripeo'.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
A partir de julio, dar&aacute; jurisdicci&oacute;n sobre los osos a las...
Planeta
Los osos pardos del Yellowstone están a punto de perder su protección como especies en peligro de extinción
El secretario del Interior Ryan Zinke,anunció este jueves que "la población de osos grizzly de ese parque se había recuperado y que por tanto, "las protecciones federales pueden ser removidas y la administración general sobre ellos puede ser devuelta a los estados y tribus de Montana, Idaho y Wyoming. Eso significa que ellos podrán decidir si se pueden volver a cazarlos fuera del área protegida.
Por: Alejandra Vargas Morera
¿Qué tan malo es el aceite de coco? 0:37
Noticias
Animación: ¿Qué tan malo es el aceite de coco?
Según la Asociación Americana del Corazón su alto contenido en grasas saturadas puede ser más perjudicial para la salud que la mantequilla.
El senador republicano Rand Paul rechaz&oacute; el proyecto de ley prese...
Obamacare
En duda la aprobación del proyecto de ley de salud: cuatro senadores republicanos se oponen
A pocas horas de presentarse el texto, ya hay voces disidentes en el propio partido. Los republicanos solo pueden permitirse perder dos votos para que la propuesta del Senado sea aprobada. Se prevé que la votación se lleve a cabo el próximo jueves.
Consejos para dreamers recién graduados que esperan entrar al mundo corp... 2:49
Edición Digital California
Consejos para dreamers recién graduados que esperan entrar al mundo corporativo
Si los jóvenes cumplen los requisitos, podrían aplicar para la Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA) que les daría permiso de trabajo, seguro social e incluso licencia de conducción, explica Melody Klingenfuss, del California Dream Network.
Más Deportes Más
La novela de la Confederaciones: Alemania y Chile igualan y acarician la... 1:09
Fútbol
La novela de la Confederaciones: Alemania y Chile igualan y acarician las semifinales
Con goles de Alexis Sánchez y Lars Stindl, sudamericanos y europeos igualaron a un gol y quedaron a un empate de sellar su boleto a la siguiente fase del torneo.
La novela de la Confederaciones: Alemania y Chile igualan y acarician la...
Copa Confederaciones
Chile y Alemania reparten puntos; los andinos son líderes
Chile y Alemania repartieron los puntos de su choque en Kazán y por los goles marcados, el campeón de la Conmebol es líder del Grupo B.
Rangers anunció fichajes de Herrera y ‘Gullit’ Peña
México
Rangers anunció fichajes de Herrera y ‘Gullit’ Peña
Después de varias semanas de negociación y trámites para conseguir el permiso de trabajo, Eduardo Herrera y Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña fueron presentados.
Chile y Alemania igualaron por 1-1 en la segunda jornada del grupo B de...
Copa Confederaciones
Chile y Alemania dieron espectáculo en el empate 1-1 de la Confederaciones
Los sudamericanos, con su equipo principal, y los europeos, con un equipo joven, jugaron un gran partido que los dejó cerca de la siguiente ronda.